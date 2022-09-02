FC Dallas vs Minnesota United: Game Thread

FC Dallas begins a pivotal stretch of games on Saturday as they take on rivals Minnesota United.

Both teams are coming off disappointing results against the same club, Real Salt Lake. Last weekend, FCD gave up a lead late to draw RSL 1-1 at Toyota Stadium. Minnesota had to go on the road Wednesday night, where they were blown out 3-0.

Key player for FC Dallas - Jesus Ferreira - Same as last week, FCD has to rely heavily on their leading scorer to get a result in this one.

Not great up there -Since the opening of Allianz Field in 2019, FC Dallas has yet to win a game in this new stadium. FC Dallas has lost all four of its visits with scoring two goals and conceding eight in the process.

Needs to find their road form - FC Dallas has won one of its last seven road games (D3 L3), losing its last away match, 4-0, at Nashville on August 21. Dallas hasn’t lost consecutive road matches all season, however, last doing so with defeats in Houston and Vancouver last September.

A key cog in the midfield - Paxton Pomykal has been key this season as he currently leads the midfield with 815 accurate passes and 400 accurate forward passes. All this while registering an accurate pass percentage of 84.2.

Scoring first - Since 2015, FCD is 86-9-26 when scoring first. So far in 2022, FCD hasn’t lost a game after scoring first but they have given up a fair share of draws.

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: Brandon Servania, Edwin Cerrillo, Ema Twumasi

Availability Report

Out: none

Questionable: none

On Loan: Dante Sealy, Justin Che, Nicky Hernandez

International duty: none

Minnesota notes:

Stout against FCD - Minnesota United is unbeaten in six straight matches against FC Dallas (W4 D2), including a 2-1 away win on May 22. The Loons have won five of their six home games against Dallas (L1), with the only blemish a 1-0 defeat in June 2018.

Looking to respond - On Wednesday, Minnesota United suffered their largest defeat of the season with a 3-0 away loss to Real Salt Lake. The shutout loss ended a streak of 13 consecutive games with a goal, which was the longest such streak in the team’s history.

Disciplinary Report

SUSPENSION: none

Availability Report

Out: Hassani Dotson (knee), Jacori Hayes (lower leg), Callum Montgomery (thigh), Kemar Lawrence (knee), Bakaye Dibassy (thigh), Eric Dick (back)

Questionable: Nabilai Kibunguchy (knee)

International duty: none

How to watch

Kickoff: 2:30 PM

Venue: Allianz Field

TV: TXA-21

Available Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO TV, fcdallas.com/stream

Gameday Social: #FCDvMNU

Weather: 72 degrees

Get your FCD gear!

Highlights will be posted as they happen.

Watch with us.