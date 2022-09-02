The weekend is nearly here as FC Dallas gets ready to head up to Minnesota for tomorrow afternoon’s big game with the Loons. We’ll dive into our regular coverage of that game but first, we have some links to discuss.

// FC Dallas //

September Outlook: Three big games ahead for FC Dallas - Big D Soccer

There aren’t any games in hand with the competition, which means everything is important now.

// MLS //

World Cup roster implications for Ricardo Pepi, other US Soccer stars on the move | MLSSoccer.com

Our old pal Ricardo Pepi went to Holland for the season on a loan to Groningen. Honestly, it is a great move for him as long as he can consistently find the field. If anything, he just needs a place where he can shine again like he was doing in Dallas.

'I came to collaborate' — DP Emiliano Rigoni is off and running after making his Austin FC debut | The Striker

Rigoni probably won’t be a name we talk about a ton this year since he is a new addition but he did show some flashes of what he can do against Portland.

Riqui Puig makes energetic impact for LA Galaxy - LAG Confidential

I think the hype is real with this guy, his game-tying goal in Toronto was a thing of beauty.

Report: Club Brugge keen on Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty - Waking The Red

The Belgian champions have already held talks for the Toronto FC academy graduate.

Bruce Arena admits New England Revolution made mistake with Gustavo Bou’s rehab - The Bent Musket

Figuring out when to bring a key player like Gustavo Bou back from injury is always a tough call but New England is kicking themselves for not doing it sooner.

Tom Edwards officially leaves Red Bulls to join Barnsley on loan - Once A Metro

It will be interesting to see how New York handles their defense without Edwards, who had been a pretty big part of their group for the last two years.