FC Dallas is going back into the playoffs! That is your Monday headline to frame, enjoy or give you a boost as we start a new week. Now we have a bit of time away from league play for the FIFA fall window, so hopefully, everyone can get rested and healthy in time for the game in Colorado in a couple of weeks.

Three takeaways from FC Dallas drawing the San Jose Earthquakes - Big D Soccer

Here are a few of my thoughts on the result in San Jose that led to a playoff berth for FC Dallas.

FC Dallas draws San Jose 1-1 to clinch MLS Playoff spot - Big D Soccer

It wasn’t a pretty night for FC Dallas but they achieved one of their season goals by claiming a spot in the 2022 playoffs.

FC Dallas vs San Jose Earthquakes: Highlights, stats and quote sheet - Big D Soccer

All the facts from FC Dallas’ draw in San Jose.

Three takeaways from FC Dallas' playoff-clinching draw | The Striker

Here are some other thoughts on the result in San Jose that saw the debut of Bernard Kamungo.

FC Dallas draws San Jose Earthquakes to officially book playoff place | The Striker

A Jader Obrian first-half strike was enough to get FC Dallas into the 2022 MLS playoffs, as they drew the Earthquakes on the road Saturday.

Playoff-bound FC Dallas "want more" after season turnaround | MLSSoccer.com

After 32 games, FCD’s defensive turnaround this season should be marveled at a bit more if you ask me. They’re the second-best team in terms of goals allowed, which is a huge improvement from last season’s group that just leaked goals left and right.

Atlanta refuse to die, Seattle's playoff path looks grim & more from Week 32 | MLSSoccer.com

It was another full week in MLS that saw the playoff race shape up a little bit more in both conferences.

MVP battle, Round 2: Hany Mukhtar again “instrumental” against Sebastian Driussi | MLSSoccer.com

The Austin-Nashville match on Saturday was a nice playoff preview, and also one that saw the two leading MVP candidates show us what they have to offer.

Crunch time: Seattle Sounders suffer playoff setback at Vancouver Whitecaps | MLSSoccer.com

It seems as Seattle gets closer to a playoff spot, they go out and have a result like this to dampen those chances even more.

Big jump: LA Galaxy 4, Colorado Rapids 1 - LAG Confidential

This was another performance from the Galaxy that makes me not want to see them in the playoffs, but thankfully, they’re not great on the road and more than likely they’ll have to do it all away from home.

RSL embarrassed by FC Cincinnati, lose 2-1 at home - RSL Soapbox

RSL gave up some bad goals at home and are now looking up at the playoff line instead of holding on to a spot.

Recap: Toronto FC eliminated from playoff contention following heavy defeat to Orlando - Waking The Red

Despite all the new faces this summer that gave TFC a boost, the Reds were eliminated from playoff contention after a really ugly loss in Orlando.

New England Revolution preparing for end of regular season: “We just have to see where we are” - The Bent Musket

New England doesn’t appear to be a playoff team when you see how poorly they played against Montreal.

MLS investigating alleged racial slur during Inter Miami-D.C. United match | ESPNFC

This is something you definitely hate to see happen but good on MLS for looking into it.