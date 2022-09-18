FC Dallas vs San Jose Earthquakes: Highlights, stats and quote sheet

FC Dallas clinched a playoff berth on Saturday night in their 1-1 draw against the San Jose Earthquakes.

Lineups FC Dallas — Maarten Paes; Ema Twumasi, José Martínez (Matt Hedges - 81’), Nkosi Tafari, Marco Farfan; Edwin Cerrillo (Facundo Quignon - 71’), Paxton Pomykal (Tsiki Ntsabeleng - 64’), Sebastian Lletget; Paul Arriola, Jáder Obrian (Bernard Kamungo - 71); Franco Jara (Jesús Ferreira - 64’) Substitutes not used — Jimmy Maurer, Nanu, Brandon Servania, Kalil ElMedkhar. San Jose Earthquakes — James Marcinkowski; Nathan, Paul Marie (Tommy Thompson - 68’), Tanner Beason, Rodrigues; Jamiro Monteiro, Cade Cowell, Benjamin Kikanovic (Cristian Espinoza - 61’); Judson (Niko Tsarkis - 87’), Jan Gregus, Jeremy Ebobisse. Substitutes not used — Jack Skahan, Matt Bersano, Oskar Aegren, Shea Salinas. Scoring Summary:

DAL: Jáder Obrian (Paul Arriola, Marco Farfan) — 16’

SJ: Jeremy Ebobisse (penalty) — 24’ Misconduct Summary:

DAL: Marco Farfan (caution) — 34’

DAL: Jáder Obrian (caution) — 45’

SJ: Nathan (caution) — 58’

DAL: José Martínez (caution) — 61’

DAL: Edwin Cerrillo (caution) — 67’

DAL: Paul Arriola (ejection) — 83’ Weather: Partly Cloudy, 67˚F Referee: Drew Fischer

Assistant Referees: Jeffrey Greeson, Walter Heatherly

Fourth official: Sergii Demianchuk

VAR: Ted Unkel

Assistant VAR: Craig Lowry

Head Coach Nico Estévez

On tonight’s result securing playoffs…“We are happy to have achieved one of the goals we had set at the beginning of the season. Today’s match reflected that playing anywhere in this league can be difficult. There have been teams that struggled on the road and it benefited us. The work and achievements that this club has done is difficult and the players should feel very proud. I am very proud of all of the hard work and perseverance that this team showed throughout the match today. Being able to come away with a point that secured playoffs is something we will defend and hold with everything we got.”

On trying to secure a home field advantage in the playoffs…“The best way to prepare for the playoffs is to train and play hard every single time. We will always prepare to the best of our abilities. We have other goals other than just getting to the playoffs and we will work our hardest to preserve that third place spot. These last two games will be very crucial as we prepare for the playoffs.”

On the unpredictable events that can be encountered in playoffs…“As you know this league is difficult and hard. We reached one of our objectives by qualifying for the playoffs. You can see how difficult it is to get to the playoffs and this game showed it. Anything can happen, you can get a red card, a penalty kick against and there are many factors. What these players have done to bounce back after last season is massive. The way they responded to ups and downs as a team is incredible and impressive. I am really proud of my players but we want more. We always want more and I know this team can do good things ahead. We will look to finish as high as possible in the table so we can have an advantage heading into the playoffs. Once the playoffs start we know that anything can happen, it’s all about the details and we will prepare the best way possible.”

Midfielder Paxton Pomykal

On reaching the playoffs after a difficult 2021 season…“It’s a good feeling, especially coming off last season that was disappointing with where we were in the standings. For this team to turn it around, play the way we have this year, to get as many results as we have this year to be in the position we are with two games in hand and controlling our own destiny, we’re not on the fringe and trying to fight our way in so that’s a good feeling being close to the top. We’ll be competing in these next two games to have a (playoff) home game.”

On head coach Nico Estévez’s influence this season…“It’s hard to pinpoint certain things but the proof is in the pudding. He’s done a phenomenal job with the guys we have and to turn it around like we have. Credit to him and the coaching staff, the medical staff, the fitness guys, the new guys who have come in, we’re a club that relies on everyone down to the massage therapists. We can’t credit one or two guys, we play as a team and he’s our coach. He’s the keymaster that puts all the pieces in position to help us succeed. We as players have gone out there and done our job so far this year and hopefully we’ll continue to do so.”

On the approach in the final two matches of the regular season…“We’re approaching them as if they’re our playoff games. They’re two finals and we’re going to treat them individually. Not give it 100%, give it 200%. These are finals and we want to maximize our opportunity to go into the playoffs, not only in good rhythm, but also in a good spot in the standings and hopefully play as many games at home as possible.

Midfielder Sebastian Lletget

On clinching the playoffs…“Yeah, I’m not gonna lie. It was our goal. We got to 50 points. And fortunately it’s enough but, again, the mentality is now how can we get better. How can how can we go into the playoffs firing on all cylinders? So that’s our mentality. We want to go all the way, we’re not just happy getting into the playoffs. We’ve set that standard, but this team wants to do something special.”

Forward Bernard Kamungo

On making his FC Dallas and MLS debut…“It’s great and unbelievable. This is a big step for me and my family to be able to play officially in the MLS. It’s incredible, we had to fight all the way until the end because that’s how close it was. Getting the point was crucial because it helped us earn that playoff spot.”