2022 MLS Playoff Clinching Scenarios for FC Dallas

The playoffs are in sight for FC Dallas this weekend.

FC Dallas is currently in third place in MLS’ Western Conference and can clinch a spot in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs this weekend. Here are the scenarios in which Dallas can punch its postseason ticket.

FC Dallas clinches Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs berth with:

FC Dallas WIN at San Jose Earthquakes OR FC Dallas DRAW at San Jose Earthquakes AND Seattle Sounders FC LOSS/DRAW at Vancouver Whitecaps FC AND Portland Timbers LOSS/DRAW at Columbus Crew OR FC Dallas DRAW at San Jose Earthquakes AND Seattle Sounders FC LOSS/DRAW at Vancouver Whitecaps FC AND Real Salt Lake LOSS/DRAW vs. FC Cincinnati OR FC Dallas DRAW at San Jose Earthquakes AND Seattle Sounders FC LOSS/DRAW at Vancouver Whitecaps FC AND LA Galaxy LOSS/DRAW vs. Colorado Rapids OR FC Dallas DRAW at San Jose Earthquakes AND Real Salt Lake LOSS vs. FC Cincinnati AND LA Galaxy LOSS vs. Colorado Rapids OR FC Dallas DRAW at San Jose Earthquakes AND LA Galaxy LOSS vs. Colorado Rapids AND Portland Timbers LOSS/DRAW at Columbus Crew OR Seattle Sounders FC LOSS at Vancouver Whitecaps FC AND LA Galaxy LOSS/DRAW vs. Colorado Rapids AND Real Salt Lake LOSS/DRAW vs. FC Cincinnati OR Seattle Sounders FC LOSS at Vancouver Whitecaps FC AND LA Galaxy LOSS/DRAW vs. Colorado Rapids AND Portland Timbers LOSS/DRAW at Columbus Crew OR Seattle Sounders FC LOSS at Vancouver Whitecaps FC AND Portland Timbers LOSS/DRAW at Columbus Crew AND Real Salt Lake LOSS/DRAW vs. FC Cincinnati

Yeah, that is a lot of items that can happen, but the important thing is that they can get into the playoffs this weekend.

