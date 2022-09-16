FC Dallas vs San Jose Earthquakes: Game Thread

FC Dallas looks to get a little bit closer to a playoff spot in 2022 as they head out west to take on the San Jose Earthquakes.

San Jose was eliminated from playoff contention on Wednesday night as they lost to Colorado. FC Dallas is coming off a big win at home last weekend over conference leaders LAFC.

Key player for FC Dallas - Jesus Ferreira - He’s tied the club record for goals in a season. Now, he needs to break it and own the record outright.

Last time out - FC Dallas dominated the Quakes when they came to Frisco last month in a 4-1 beating that saw FCD with a 3-0 lead at the half. Ferreira had a brace, Marco Farfan scored his first goal, and Alan Velasco added one of his own.

Starting to streak - FC Dallas has won two straight games for the fifth time this season following wins over Minnesota and LAFC. Dallas has yet to win three in a row this season, last doing so in October-November 2020.

Paulie and Jesus - Since April 30, Jesuús Ferreira and Paul Arriola have contributed with a total of 21 goals and eight assists. Ferreira has 13 goals and four assists, while Arriola has eight goals and four assists. Ferreira leads FC Dallas with 18 goals total, and Arriola ranks second with nine goals.

Scoring first - Since 2015, FCD is 87-9-26 when scoring first. So far in 2022, FCD hasn’t lost a game after scoring first but they have given up a fair share of draws.

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: Alan Velasco, Ema Twumasi

Availability Report

Out: Alan Velasco (thigh)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Dante Sealy, Justin Che, Nicky Hernandez

International duty: none

San Jose notes:

Key Player for San Jose: Jeremy Emobisse - He’s got 15 goals on the season and can be lethal in front of the goal. Stopping the service into his will also be key, but he has the ability to create chances for himself that tend to do well at testing a keeper.

Disciplinary Report

SUSPENSION: Eric Remedi

Availability Report

Out: Gilbert Fuentes (personal), Ousseni Bouda (left foot), Will Richmond (nose)

Questionable: Carlos Akapo (right foot). Judson (right knee)

International duty: none

How to watch

Kickoff: 9:30 PM

Venue: PayPal Park

TV: TXA-21

Available Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO TV, fcdallas.com/stream

Gameday Social: #FCDvSJE

Weather: 71 degrees

