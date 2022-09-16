The weekend is finally here as we’ve made it through another week. FC Dallas has left for San Jose to battle the Earthquakes tomorrow night. We’ll have our usual game coverage on this space but first, we have some links to get into.

// FC Dallas //

The FC Dallas Fantasy Football League: Week 1 Roundup | FC Dallas

I hope the guys don’t get too distracted with their fantasy teams but cool. I get it.

// MLS //

Sebastian Driussi or Hany Mukhtar? Analyzing the 2022 MLS MVP race | MLSSoccer.com

Take both guys off their current teams, and neither team are in the playoffs. But saying that, I still lean Mukhtar for the award right now over Driussi.

Three big questions following San Jose Earthquakes' 2022 season | MLSSoccer.com

The first question is easily the biggest for San Jose. Will they give Luchi what he needs or will he be stuck with a mediocre roster? My gut tells me they’ll at least try but a lot of it may come down to HGP signings and what Luchi can get out of them.

Hector Herrera's time at the Houston Dynamo has been a struggle but Mexico star hasn't lost faith yet | ESPNFC

Hector Herrera was the Houston Dynamo's highest profile signing, but it hasn't been a smooth transition for the Mexico star after years in Europe. I’m sure those large paychecks don’t hurt though.

Why Atlanta United discovering its identity is more important than sneaking into the playoffs - Dirty South Soccer

This is an interesting take on where Atlanta United is right now.