The week is starting to come to a close as MLS looks to take a break for the upcoming international window here in a few days. But first, there is a game to get to on Saturday for FC Dallas in San Jose.

// FC Dallas //

Two FC Dallas players called into United States National team duty - Big D Soccer

As we expected, two FC Dallas players join the USMNT for the September camp in Europe.

How FC Dallas is seeing player-focused set-piece philosophy start to pay off | The Striker

FCD's coaching staff has brought a methodology from the Basque Country across the Atlantic and is starting to see positive results.

As injury bug bites, FC Dallas able to enjoy luxury of not rushing players back | The Striker

Big contributions from reserves mean FCD has a cushion in the standings it can rest on, rather than risking further injury to key players ahead of the playoffs.

Jason Kreis, Kenny Cooper, Jesus Ferreira, and 18 goals in Dallas | US Soccer Players

Jesus Ferreira joins Jason Kreis and Kenny Cooper in scoring 18 goals in a season for FC Dallas but has games left to set a new club record.

// MLS //

NYCFC adamant Campeones Cup victory is "start of something big" | MLSSoccer.com

I suppose this trophy is a big enough deal for MLS, though I wonder if they’ll ever play this series in a Liga MX stadium. That would be a more impressive win for me.

Top-selling jerseys for each MLS club in 2022 | MLSSoccer.com

I don’t think it is a shocker that the top two for FCD are who they are.

First takeaways from Austin FC vs. Real Salt Lake | The Striker

Austin clinched their first playoff appearance last night with a much-needed win over RSL.

How each MLS team could use time travel to change 2022 - Backheeled

I do enjoy the idea of this piece but you can tell the writer was struggling to come up with something decent for FCD. But I guess that isn’t a bad thing though when you stack it against the rest in this piece.

// USMNT //

USA striker competition: Why Berhalter took Pepi, Sargent over Pefok, Vazquez | MLSSoccer.com

There are a lot of strikers that will get time in this September camp, but which ones make it out will be a big indication of where things could go in Qatar.

World Cup: What Gregg Berhalter, USA must learn from September camp | MLSSoccer.com

Find a striker, find a keeper, find another starting center back. Yeah, those are key this month for the USMNT.

What we learn about Berhalter’s World Cup plans from the USMNT’s September roster - Backheeled

This roster has a lot of FC Dallas flavor to it, which could be what we see in Qatar.

USMNT roster analysis: Pepi instead of Vazquez and Pefok plus a left back battle - The Athletic

Gregg Berhalter’s selections contain a few names who have one last chance to secure a ticket to Qatar including Ricardo Pepi.