Two FC Dallas players called into United States National team duty

FC Dallas attacking duo Paul Arriola and Jesús Ferreira have been called up by United States Men’s National Team head coach Gregg Berhalter to represent the U.S. in the final FIFA international window before the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The USMNT will play two international friendlies against Japan and Saudi Arabia during the September window running from Sept. 19-27.

The U.S. Men’s National Team will face fellow World Cup finalist Japan on Sept. 23 at the Düsseldorf Arena in Düsseldorf, Germany. Kickoff is set for 7:26 a.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast live on ESPN2 and ESPN+ (7 a.m. CT), UniMás and TUDN (7:20 a.m. CT).

Four days later, the team will be in Murcia, Spain, to meet Saudi Arabia on Sept. 27 at the Estadio Nueva Condomina. Coverage on FS1, UniMás and TUDN begin at 12:30 p.m. CT, with the match kicking off at 1 p.m. CT.

Ferreira leads FC Dallas and sits four goals off the MLS Golden Boot race with a career-high of 18 goals. He has also recorded five assists in 30 appearances in 2022. He earns his eighth call-up overall since becoming a U.S. citizen on Dec. 16, 2019. He has a total of seven goals and four assists in 13 USMNT appearances. He is also just the fifth player in USMNT history to score four goals in a match, doing so against Grenada on June 10, 2022.

Arriola has a career-high of nine goals and has added five assists in 30 matches for FC Dallas this season. His success during the month of May, where he had a stretch of five consecutive matches with at least one goal scored from May 7-28, earned Arriola MLS Player of the Month recognition. He has 46 appearances for the Stars and Stripes, recording 10 goals and eight assists overall.

The two FC Dallas players join several other former FC Dallas academy players, including Reggie Cannon, Kellyn Acosta, Chris Richards, Ricardo Pepi and Weston McKennie. You can also toss in former defender Walker Zimmerman to the pile of former FC Dallas players as well that are apart of this roster.

DETAILED ROSTER BY POSITION (CLUB/COUNTRY; CAPS/GOALS)

GOALKEEPERS (3): Ethan Horvath (Luton Town/ENG; 8/0), Sean Johnson (New York City FC;10/0), Matt Turner (Arsenal/ENG; 18/0)

DEFENDERS (9): Reggie Cannon (Boavista/POR; 27/1), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic/SCO;11/0), Sergiño Dest (AC Milan/ITA; 17/2), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls; 27/3), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace/ENG; 8/0), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach/GER; 2/0), Sam Vines (Royal Antwerp/BEL; 8/1), DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami; 74/0), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; 31/3)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Kellyn Acosta (LAFC; 52/2), Tyler Adams (Leeds United/ENG; 30/1), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo/ESP; 11/0), Weston McKennie (Juventus/ITA; 35/9), Yunus Musah (Valencia/ESP; 19/0), Malik Tillman (Rangers/SCO; 2/0)

FORWARDS (8): Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United/ENG; 22/6), Paul Arriola (FC Dallas; 47/10), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas; 13/7), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders; 48/11), Ricardo Pepi (Groningen/NED; 11/3), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea/ENG; 51/21), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund/GER; 12/4), Josh Sargent (Norwich City/ENG; 19/3)