We’re at the midway point in our week as FC Dallas has a couple more training sessions before they head west to San Jose for the weekend. We’ll dive into that game here soon on this space but first, some morning links.

// FC Dallas //

Power Rankings Recap: Looking at where FC Dallas landed after Week 30 - Big D Soccer

A second win in a row has everyone examining FC Dallas’ potential for an MLS Cup run.

// MLS //

Three big questions following DC United's 2022 season | MLSSoccer.com

I enjoy these series each season and I’m glad that we’re not seeing one for FC Dallas just yet. Aside from that, DCU has probably more than three questions heading into this offseason.

Three big questions following Houston Dynamo FC's 2022 season | MLSSoccer.com

And here is another one, which we can all point to and laugh at since it is Houston. Boy, that coaching search is going to be fascinating. Stay inside the league or go for broke with a big name outside of MLS? Either way, the Dynamo will be intriguing to watch this fall/winter.

Player-eligible list for 2022 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR | MLSSoccer.com

There are only two FCD players on this list and I’d imagine they’ll both be in the top ten once this whole thing shakes out. It is kind of wild that FCD is built on a lot of HGPs but most of them are now older than 22.

MLS Surprise-O-Meter: Puig shines in LA, DC, Houston eliminated from playoff contention, and more - Backheeled

I think Puig is a nice surprise more than anything else in LA, everything else doesn’t feel super surprising.

First takeaways from LAFC's 1-1 draw at Minnesota United | The Striker

After going down in the first half, LAFC fights back to earn a draw on the road against Minnesota with a Carlos Vela stunner.

Revolution 1 - Houston Dynamo 3 : 3 thoughts - The Bent Musket

The Revs and Dynamo used to be a fun ‘rivalry’ in MLS but last night’s game didn’t feel like that at all with the Dynamo weirdly dominating New England.

Three goals and a shutout for Sporting Kansas City over DC United - The Blue Testament

Sporting was on the verge of joining DCU in the eliminated zone but they found a way to handle the league’s worst team instead.