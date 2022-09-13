Power Rankings Recap: Looking at where FC Dallas landed after Week 30

Man, what a couple of weeks it has been for FC Dallas. Sure, it was a result against LAFC that they had to win, especially since they were up a man for most of the game. Still, three points is three points, and you definitely take it. Now people are taking note of this team more so than they probably have all season.

Here is a look at where things stand, plus some comments from those who provide them:

MLSSoccer.com - 4 (up 2)

Comment: What a win for Dallas. And what a moment for Jesus Ferreira.

Dallas are just two points behind Austin for second place in the West and they’re starting to pile up a few signature wins here late in the season. They’ve taken down Philadelphia, Minnesota and LAFC just in the past month.

They can hang with anyone in the league and are a genuine threat to make a run in the playoffs. I still wouldn’t quite put them in the top tier of the league’s best, but they’ve cemented themselves firmly in the ring below. And anything can happen once a team that good gets to the postseason.

ESPNFC - 4 (up 1)

Comment: Paul Arriola rightly got a ton of credit for his clever-quick free kick to set up Dallas’ equalizer in its 2-1 win over LAFC, but, man, is Jesús Ferreira’s finish absurdly good. He’s at that place now where he’s finishing with such ease that you sometimes miss how difficult some of it is.

Here are rankings for those who don’t leave comments:

I’m sure there are others out that project and discuss things like this. Feel free to leave them in the comments below and I will try to add them next week. I do know some out there are either a week behind (US Soccer Players) or are behind a paywall (Soccer by Ives).