The week moves forward here as FC Dallas begins to get ready for a weekend trip back to the west coast when they face San Jose on Saturday night.

// FC Dallas //

// MLS //

How Philadelphia Union’s record-setting MLS rampage was built - The Athletic

The Union now lead the Supporters' Shield race on the back of an unprecedented, high-scoring run up the table.

Who were the best young-player performers in MLS Week 30? | MLSSoccer.com

I think we all know where this one starts and ends this week.

Gareth Bale: LAFC superstar leads top-selling MLS jerseys in 2022 | MLSSoccer.com

I do long for the day that there is an FC Dallas guy on this list. I will say that it is impressive to see a couple of Charlotte guys on here. That new club ‘bump’ is real in this league and I would imagine we’ll see a St. Louis guy on here next season too.

The Timbers mount another late-season charge: “There is no one single player that is better than the team together.” - Stumptown Footy

Is Portland good again? Eh, I still don’t buy it but I’m totally fine seeing them in a home game in the playoffs.

LAFC lose appeal on Hollingshead red card - Angels on Parade

The team’s attempt to have the red card rescinded has been denied by the league.

Austin FC enter into partnership with Dutch club PSV Eindhoven | The Striker

The partnership will allow Austin FC and PSV Eindhoven to exchange knowledge and expertise on scouting, education, player development and more.

Sounders’ young midfield shines against Austin FC - Sounder At Heart

The Sounders are now on a bit of a run again as they don’t look as dead in the water as they did a few weeks ago.

Giacomo Vrioni has “a way to go” before he’s at full fitness - The Bent Musket

The classic, guy comes to MLS in the summer window and isn’t fully fit yet by September.