Big D Soccer After Dark Podcast: Jesus Ferreira for MVP

I am not a fan of sports heads piling on the pressure for teams this late in the season, not that it registers in the locker room (except if you are Felipe from Austin FC), but FC Dallas went into their home match against Los Angeles FC in need of a win.

In some ways, the game would define the trajectory of this season:

A win → a strong chance to host a playoff game

A loss → a strong chance to play that opening playoff game away

Considering where this team was a year ago, talk of FC Dallas and a playoff game would have been welcome regardless to a bunch of fans under a new head coach and roster turnover.

Now, with Jesus Ferreira helping orchestrate a remarkable, stunning, crafty comeback over the woeful Los Angeles FC, Dallas is looking good. Real good.

Jesus Ferreira Is Legit

I think it’s time for Jesus Ferreira to get more MVP love because he is absolutely leading this team to a remarkable season. While he may not be leading the golden boot race, FC Dallas is a roster with a new head coach and a significant amount of roster turnover. To be in this position at the end of the season after selling a striker for a pile of cash is stunning.

Neither Nashville’s Mukhtar (who has been fantastic) or Austin’s Drussi (also good) are in similar situations.

And it is due to Jesus Ferreira taking the next step in his career, integrating quickly with new players and doing things that only he can do.

Case in point - the soccer smarts to stay onside and put a calm finish away on a quick restart.

Case in point - a world-class free kick to outsmart LAFC’s goalkeeper.

Jesus saved FC Dallas’ season on Sunday. He deserves the love and the World Cup trip.

Chances of a No. 2 Spot?

I may have a minor in mathematics, but the probability of Dallas locking in a no. 2 spot is too much for my brain on this Monday afternoon.

There is plenty of soccer left to be played, and as long as Dallas can lock down a fair amount of points, they should be guaranteed a home playoff game. Of course, it’s Major League Soccer, so a lot can go wrong... or right.

If FC Dallas wins out the remaining games (9 minutes), overtaking Austin FC is realistic if our neighbors to the south continue to find creative ways to drop points.

With two away games and one home game, you anticipate at least one win. You have to win at home, which would still likely be enough to claim that home match. Pick up points against San Jose and Colorado - the sky is the limit.

Owen Newkirk had a good survey of possibilities and the teams chasing FC Dallas.

Without factoring in goal-differential or guaranteed dropped points due to H-2-H matches for the chasing teams, @FCDallas current Magic Number to clinch a 2022 MLS Cup playoff spot is down to 6.



Dallas' schedule:



at San Jose (14th)

at Colorado (10th)

vs. Sporting KC (12th) — Owen Newkirk (@OwenNewkirk) September 12, 2022

Alan Velasco Injury

If there is one nervous bit of news, star left winger Alan Velasco is out for a few weeks. If the team can carve out results while he recovers, all will be well. Jader Obrian is the guy most expected to step in, but Bernard Kamungo made a surprise appearance on the bench (and then went on to score against St Louis). If Velasco’s injury lingers, it will be difficult to replace his production.

North Texas SC Looks Good

In the lower tier, North Texas SC continues to improve and getting a big win at home against St Louis FC positions them for a great postseason. The win puts pressure on the final game of the season for teams to seek out their maximum points for playoff positioning. I suppose there is a chance that North Texas could still end up in the no. 2 spot, just like FC Dallas, but this team is young, hungry, and peaking at the right time.

North Texas has one game left - at Houston 2 - in Houston.

It’s a crucial match against a team that has had North Texas’ number in a way, and if the boys can finish strong, they will be poised for a strong run of games to come.

By the way, that new signing for Dallas? Kamungo? The dude is legit. The last guy that scored a bunch of goals for North Texas and stepped into the senior team was Ricardo Pepi. Kamungo is the next. Book it.