In the end, it was the kind of weekend we all were hoping for from FC Dallas. They got another win at home that keeps them afloat in the playoff picture with just three games to go on the season. Now we begin a new week that hopefully gets them closer to clinching a playoff spot.

// FC Dallas //

Three Takeaways from FC Dallas’ win over LAFC - Big D Soccer

It was a grind but it was worth it in the end for FC Dallas as they downed the top team in the league.

Jesus Ferreira saves the day to lift FC Dallas over LAFC 2-1 - Big D Soccer

Jesus Ferreira tied the club’s all-time goal-scoring mark with his brace on the night.

FC Dallas vs LAFC: Highlights, stats and quote sheet - Big D Soccer

All the facts from FC Dallas’ big win over LAFC.

North Texas SC Clinch MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs Spot - Big D Soccer

A win over Minnesota United FC 2 and a loss for Earthquakes II mean North Texas has qualified for the inaugural MLS NEXT Pro playoffs!

After tying goal record, Jesus Ferreira sets sights on earning his own place in FC Dallas' record books | The Striker

Jesus Ferreira's brace against LAFC got him to 18 goals, tied atop the all-time top rung for FC Dallas regular-season goals. Now, he wants to break that record.

US Soccer star: Jesus Ferreira ready for World Cup, say FC Dallas after LAFC brace | MLSSoccer.com

Jesus showed on Saturday that he can take over a game when he really wants to, which is special to witness happen.

// MLS //

Columbus Crew choke another lead, LAFC get outsmarted in Dallas & more from Week 30 | MLSSoccer.com

After another big week in MLS, we get some good notes on how FC Dallas is doing things and have turned a tough stretch in the summer into a 4-1-1 record in their last six.

MVP race: Philadelphia Union’s Daniel Gazdag “should be considered” | MLSSoccer.com

I’m starting to feel the MVP race is really between Gazdag and Nashville’s Hany Mukhtar as Sebastian Driussi has fallen out of favor recently.

Sounders vs. Austin, recap: That’s a streak! - Sounder At Heart

Is Seattle finding life when they need to most? Or are they just getting lucky? It may be both, but they’re still a couple of points back of a playoff spot.

The MLS season is a marathon, and LAFC currently have horrible cramps - Angels on Parade

I do appreciate that analogy of a headline for this one. LAFC are still loaded from top to bottom and will be tough to beat in LA.

RSL blanked by MLS-worst D.C. United, draw 0-0 - RSL Soapbox

This was a huge result for FCD as RSL failed to get anything at home against the worst team in the league.

Still Alive: Chicago Fire 3, Inter Miami 1 - Hot Time In Old Town

The Fire still have a little bit of life left in them here this season after a good win over Miami.

Recap: Toronto FC concedes four second half goals en route to loss in Atlanta - Waking The Red

So Toronto let a defender get a hat trick in this one. Yikes.

Gazdag, Elliott shine as Union thrash Orlando, stay unbeaten at home - Brotherly Game

Philadelphia continues to be one of the most dominant teams at home this season. I would not want to go to Subaru Park in the playoffs.