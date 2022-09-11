FC Dallas vs LAFC: Highlights, stats and quote sheet

FC Dallas picked up a big home win on Saturday night before a sellout crowd at Toyota Stadium as they beat LAFC 2-1.

Lineups FC Dallas — Maarten Paes; Ema Twumasi (Nanú – 63’), Nkosi Tafari, José Martínez, Marco Farfan (Joshué Quiñónez – 83’); Edwin Cerrillo (Facundo Quignon – 73’), Paxton Pomykal (Tsiki Ntsabeleng – 73’), Sebastian Lletget; Jáder Obrian (Franco Jara – 63’), Jesús Ferreira, Paul Arriola. Substitutes not used — Jimmy Maurer, Brandon Servania, Bernard Kamungo, Beni Redžić. LAFC — Maxime Crépeau; Ryan Hollingshead, Jesús Murillo, Giorgio Chiellini, Diego Palacios; Latif Blessing (Franco Escobar – 16’), Ilie Sánchez (Kellyn Acosta – 46’), José Cifuentes (Sebastian Méndez – 81’); Carlos Vela (Gareth Bale – 59’), Cristian Arango (Kwadwo Opoku – 59), Dénis Bouagna. Substitutes not used — John McCarthy, Sebastien Ibeagha, Eddie Segura, Cristian Tello. Scoring Summary:

LAFC: Cristian Arango (Giorgio Chiellini) — 40’+4’

FCD: Jesús Ferreira (Paul Arriola) — 78’

FCD: Jesús Ferreira — 82’ Misconduct Summary:

LAFC: Diego Palacios (caution) — 8’

LAFC: Ryan Hollingshead (ejected) — 13’

LAFC: Franco Escobar (caution) — 35’ Weather: Sunny, 88˚F

Attendance: 19,096 Referee: Jon Freemon

Assistant Referees: Logan Brown, Chris Wattaman

Fourth official: Mark Allatin

VAR: Jorge Gonzalez

Assistant VAR: Tom Supple

Head Coach Nico Estévez

On achieving the biggest year-over-year improvement for points (16) in FC Dallas history…“It’s an achievement of everyone here: the ownership, André (Zanotta), the players, the staff. When we met the first time, we talked about working together, and then when you work together and are in sync in the decisions, it’s easier to get to where we are right now. Probably the expectations were that high that we were at this point right now, but I think credit to the players. As I said, because they have done a fantastic job. “

On Jesús Ferreira… ​​“Jesus is a player that is always pushing and I remember when he got to ten (goals) and I talked with him and said, now another ten. And it is always difficult but I think he’s really focused. I think for him, changing the position that he was playing last year to the position that he’s playing is normal. He had to adjust some things and sometimes he drops too deep and then after (the game) we analyze when he has to come deep and when not. We need him high. But he’s found his spot in between the backline and the opponent’s backline and midfield line where it’s difficult to mark him. And then he can run in behind and he is really fast or he comes from behind and finishes one touch from the cross. I think the improvement also goes to his teammates because they know his movements better. I think they know when he arrives in the box. In this game that he had to be the captain, I saw him with a different mentality and spirit. He has carried the team. He has shown a strong mentality with himself. He’s a complete player in a sport where if we keep working hard with him, there will be a lot of good memories.”

Forward Jesús Ferreira

On tying the season record for goals in a season and if he knew about the record…“No, to be honest my goal was to get 20 (goals) not knowing the record of the team. And I’m just happy and grateful that I can be another player in the history books. I’ve always said that I want to make my own history at the club, my dad made history here and now it’s my turn. The stuff that I accomplished here is with my teammates. I’m excited, these are great guys and hopefully in the next couple games I can beat the record.“

On what it means to share this record…“It’s amazing, a dream come true. Obviously, this is the team that I grew up watching, I grew up playing for. To be in the history books as the all-time scorer for the season, not going to lie it means a lot. I honestly love the club. I want to be part of history and so I’m just working hard for our team.”

Midfielder Sebastian Lletget

General thoughts on tonight’s match…“I am happy because the effort to get this win was a collective achievement. The most important thing at these stages in the season is to get a win. We always want to play nice and play our system that identifies us, but today we showed character to come back and win the match.”

On Arriola’s quick thinking…“That is just how mischievous Paul (Arriola) can be. LAFC were also quick thinkers because in their goal they caught our defenders high up and they took advantage of that. We decided that we could do the same thing and credit Paul who took advantage of that and I am very happy for him. He is a great player amongst a great group.”

On the final stretch of the season…“We are two points away from Austin FC even though they have one less game than us. We know that these last few games can be unpredictable. Time will tell.”