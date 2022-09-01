September Outlook: Three big games ahead for FC Dallas

After some long and at times brutal summer months, FC Dallas is finally heading into fall as the calendar flipped over to September today. On the positive end, there are fewer games to deal with compared to the last two months, but on the negative end, everyone has games in hand at the moment against FCD.

So let’s dive into this month’s schedule to see what is ahead of us and where the points can come for FCD as they push for a return to the playoffs.

Minnesota United - away - September 3

Minnesota was red-hot going into this week but they laid an egg last night in Salt Lake, getting blown out 3-0. This game should work in FC Dallas's favor, given that Minnesota had the last game of the day on Wednesday, on the road and this will be the first game of the day on Saturday (it's a 2:30 pm kickoff). That is barely two days to recover. The Loons also lost one of their best defenders for the season, so hopefully, the Dallas attack can find some goals early and the defense can hold on late.

LAFC - home - September 10

The lone home game of the month (in terms of ones that count) is against the current league leaders. The last time these two played in LA, we saw Dallas lose 3-1 in a game that could have easily ended 2-2. LAFC has loads of talent on their roster but is starting to hit a bit of a wall here late in the season for some reason. I personally think they made one move too many this summer and are feeling the effects of that. No matter what, this is a must-win.

San Jose Earthquakes - away - September 17

We saw FC Dallas absolutely put a hammering on San Jose last month at home but going to San Jose has been different for FCD over the years. The Quakes should be eliminated from playoff contention by this point, so they’ll be playing for roster spots in 2023 when Luchi Gonzalez takes over. Still, FCD needs a win on the road late in the year and this is one they need to get.

Tigres UANL - home - September 24 (Friendly)

This one has no bearing on the overall standings but it is worth mentioning since FC Dallas didn’t have a summer friendly during the June international window like they would have preferred. This is purely a game to stay fit, not pick up injuries and find a way to get some of the back end of the roster minutes.

Outlook

Let’s just say it, nine points should be the expectation. But in reality, nothing less than seven will do this month. Every game is important from here on out. The club can no longer get a lead early and let it slip late. Given how tight the standings are at the moment in the Western Conference, FCD has to pick up as many wins in the final month and a half if they want to reach the post season and more importantly, host a game in the post season.

What do you think is reasonable this month for FC Dallas with this schedule? Comment below to let us know.