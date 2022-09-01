Wednesday night in MLS was a busy one, to say the least with 11 games that saw some more blowouts, one team clinch a playoff spot, and some weather delays. FC Dallas got to sit out of that fun as they continue to prepare for their trip to Minnesota this weekend.

// FC Dallas //

Discussing North Texas SC’s playoff chances and more - Big D Soccer

As FC Dallas fights for its playoff spot, so does North Texas SC led by head coach Pa-Modou Kah. How do we grade the team’s play in MLS Next Pro so far? Lots of questions and lots of answers.

After breakneck first month, Sebastian Lletget ready to settle in with FC Dallas, make USMNT push | The Striker

The veteran midfielder loves the culture on and off the field in Dallas and now hopes to take advantage of his newfound comfort.

// MLS //

Slumping LAFC see Supporters’ Shield grasp loosen: "We have to stay together" | MLSSoccer.com

LAFC has had a couple of bumps in the road as of late and it makes you wonder if they did one move too many this summer to their roster.

Playoffs in hand, Philadelphia Union stress there’s “a lot of work ahead” | MLSSoccer.com

At this point, I wouldn’t want to face Philly, in Philly. They just are dominant at home right now.

DC United's Christian Benteke explains why MLS move “makes me happy” | MLSSoccer.com

Benteke was definitely one of those moves that surprised many this summer. I still think it can work out well once he gets acclimated to the league.

Daniel Salloi Signs Four-Year Contract Extension with Sporting KC - The Blue Testament

Smart move by SKC to lock up Salloi for the long haul here as he would have been a free agent after this season.

Sounders at Orlando, recap: Swampy and sad - Sounder At Heart

Stick a fork in Seattle, they’re done.

RSL blasts in-form Minnesota United in 3-0 home win - RSL Soapbox

Maybe Minnesota was holding off for this weekend’s match with FCD. Or maybe RSL just wanted this one more. Either way, FCD needed this game to be a draw and it was anything but that.

First takeaways from Austin FC vs. Portland Timbers | The Striker

Austin got beat up a bit at home against Portland in a game that had a long weather delay.