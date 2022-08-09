Power Rankings Recap: Looking at where FC Dallas landed after Week 24

We knew going into last week that getting points in Portland and Seattle was going to be tough for FC Dallas. It turns out, that was still true as they barely escaped the Pacific Northwest with just a single point. If we’re being honest though, a single point from a two-game week in two venues that FC Dallas has two all-time regular season wins at isn’t a bad thing.

Here is a look at where things stand, plus some comments from those who provide them:

MLSSoccer.com - 7 (up 1)

Comment: FC Dallas didn’t score on their own in a one-point week against Seattle and Portland. But who needs to score on your own when the rest of the West is content to let you keep your home playoff spot and you can just bank the ball in off Diego Chara in the 100th minute?

On a related note, Dallas have scored more than one goal in a game just twice since the international break. That’s 11 games. They’re probably going to need the newly-signed Sebastian Lletget to start making a difference soon.

ESPNFC - 7 (down 1)

Comment: FCD took just one point from their trip to Seattle and Portland, but finally getting to see someone else put together a good performance, only to blow it with a late capitulation? It had to be a dream for Dallas watching the Timbers put the ball in their own net 10 minutes into stoppage time and hand them a draw.

Here are rankings for those who don’t leave comments:

I’m sure there are others out that project and discuss things like this. Feel free to leave them in the comments below and I will try to add them next week. I do know some out there are either a week behind (US Soccer Players) or are behind a paywall (Soccer by Ives).