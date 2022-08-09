Major League Soccer has reached their All-Star ‘break’, though unlike other leagues in the US, they don’t really take a break from much. Tonight we’ll see FC Dallas’ Jesus Ferreira participate in the Skills Competition and then tomorrow he will join Paul Arriola in the game against the Liga MX All-Stars. Fun right?

// FC Dallas //

Paul Arriola at All-Star Week: "I’m just really excited to share the field with the best in the league" | FC Dallas

It is nice to see FC Dallas have a pair of players at this game for a change.

// MLS //

All-Star Week arrives in Minnesota: “This is the closest MLS has ever been to Liga MX” | MLSSoccer.com

I don’t think this game is going to be the best barometer for that but we’ll certainly know next summer when the two leagues square off in the Leagues’ Cup.

Playoff worries for Seattle Sounders? Raul Ruidiaz says “that doesn’t matter” | MLSSoccer.com

I know Seattle has had some serious struggles over the last two months in league play but they are still in the thick of things in the Western Conference standings. In other words, don’t count them out.

In defense of chaos in MLS - Backheeled

I think the chaos we’re seeing in MLS this summer is more of a product of how the schedule is laid out more than anything else. It is fun to watch though.

LA Galaxy II looks to take over operations of the home stadium of the current USL Champions | The Striker

The City of Irvine will vote on who will have operational control of Championship Soccer Stadium, home to Orange County Soccer Club and two other clubs.

The LA Galaxy’s season is at a tipping point - LAG Confidential

While there are still plenty of games left for the Galaxy to get it right, at this point they don’t look like a team that will make it back into the playoffs.