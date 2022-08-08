The rough two-game road trip to the Pacific Northwest is n the books for FC Dallas and while they only got a single point out of it, I think that is fine. Now Nico Estevez and company get a full week of rest and training ahead of their next match on Saturday but there is an All-Star Game in the middle of the week too.

Stoppage-time goal helps salvage point for FC Dallas against Portland - Big D Soccer

Both teams found goals in the final minutes of the match in a wild ending to the game.

FC Dallas vs Portland Timbers: Highlights, stats and quote sheet - Big D Soccer

All the facts from FC Dallas’ wild draw in Portland.

Stoppage-time madness sees FC Dallas leave Portland with something to show after 1-1 draw | The Striker

After a hard effort appeared to have been squandered, FCD somehow got a goal that means it takes a point home from the Pacific Northwest.

North Texas SC visit Portland Timbers 2 in playoff push - Big D Soccer

After an optimistic win last week, North Texas will look to regain momentum against a struggling opponent.

Sebastian Lletget adapts quickly, showing flashes in FC Dallas debut | The Striker

The midfielder first trained with the team Thursday but logged nearly a full match for FCD against the Timbers on Saturday night.

Shaqiri's heating up, Zelarayan looking MVP-like, Vazquez is league's best 9 & more from Week 24 | MLSSoccer.com

This was a weekend to remember in MLS. A ton of goals scored, a lot of wild results and some surprises along the way.

"Classic Lorenzo": Toronto FC marvel at Lorenzo Insigne's game-winning golazo | MLSSoccer.com

Lorenzo Insigne has definitely arrived here with his first MLS goal. That was a thing of beauty.

LAFC on record-setting pace as Chicho meets Cherundolo's challenge | MLSSoccer.com

What may be crazier to me at this point is that LAFC has a couple of games-in-hand and their lead continues to get bigger by the week.

LAFC adds Denis Bouanga at the MLS deadline, creating a possible logjam in attack - The Athletic

The move gives Steve Cherundolo five highly-skilled, highly-paid players for three forward spots. Seems like a bold strategy.

FC Cincinnati’s savvy Matt Miazga move ends a cautionary tale at Chelsea - The Athletic

The way this deal came through for Cincinnati, was a stroke of genius.

MLS transfers: The smartest summer deals from across the league - Backheeled

Now that deadline day is in the rearview mirror, let’s take a look at some of the best deals that MLS teams made during the transfer window.

Above the Line: Charlotte FC 2, Chicago Fire 3 - Hot Time In Old Town

The Fire have found a way to be good this summer.

Columbus Crew bounce back, win 3-2 against New York City FC - Massive Report

An important win against the reigning MLS Cup champions is just what Columbus needed.

Recap: Toronto FC picks up important road win in Nashville - Waking The Red

Of all the teams that won this weekend, this may have been one of the best results for FC Dallas.

Revs collect three road points despite depleted roster - The Bent Musket

The Revs collect their first win since Jun. 19 without Bou, Borrero, and Vrioni.

Four thoughts on Andrew Gutman’s wondergoal stunning Seattle Sounders - Dirty South Soccer

Actually, this one could be the bigger than Nashville losing…or about the same. Either way, great result for FCD.