FC Dallas vs Portland Timbers: Game Thread

FC Dallas looks to regain some positive momentum on Saturday night as they visit the Portland Timbers at Providence Park.

Both teams had midweek games with Dallas losing 1-0 in Seattle and the Timbers picking up a 1-1 draw at home with Nashville. Right now, the two sides are separated by three points in the playoff race.

Key player for FC Dallas - Sebastian Lletget - He may have only got with his new teammates yesterday but if he can come off the bench in this one for 20-30 minutes and make an impact, that would go a long way to getting points in this vital road game.

Picking up a rare win in Oregon - The away side has won only two of the 25 all-time regular season meetings between these two clubs. FC Dallas has just one win in Portland, a 3-1 victory in April 2016, with the Timbers recording seven wins and three draws in the other 10 regular season meetings at Providence Park.

Strong starts - FC Dallas has gotten off to strong defensive starts to both halves this season. Dallas has allowed just one goal in the first 15 minutes of matches, with only the Union and Red Bulls (none) allowing fewer, while no team has conceded fewer goals in the first 15 minutes of the second half than Dallas (2, w/ NYCFC, LAFC).

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: Brandon Servania, Alan Velasco, Jesus Ferreira

Availability Report

Out: Facundo Quignon (adductor)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Dante Sealy, Justin Che, Nicky Hernandez

International duty: none

Portland notes:

Solid at home this season - The Timbers extended their unbeaten run to nine games (W4 D5) with a 1-1 draw against Nashville on Wednesday, the longest active streak in MLS. Portland has had three double-digit unbeaten runs in regular season play in club history, most recently a 15-match run in April-August 2018.

Down but not out - The Timbers have trailed at some point in five of the nine matches in their current unbeaten run, coming back to collect at least a point in each game. This is the first time in Portland’s MLS history that its avoided defeat in five straight games in which it trailed as well as the first team to do so this season.

Disciplinary Report

SUSPENSION: none

Availability Report

Out: Diego Gutierrez (right foot), Felipe Mora (left knee)

Questionable: Claudio Bravo (right hamstring), George Fochive (groin), Cristhian Paredes (right ankle), Eryk Williamson (left hamstring)

International duty: none

How to watch

Kickoff: 9:30 PM

Venue: Providence Park

TV: TXA-21

Available Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO TV, fcdallas.com/stream

Gameday Social: #FCDvPOR

Weather: 88 degrees

