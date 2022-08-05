FC Dallas remains on the road here as they look to take on the Portland Timbers tomorrow night. Newcomer Sebastian Lletget has joined the club and hopes to make an impact in this one too.

// FC Dallas //

North Texas dominate Sporting KC II in their return to winning form - Big D Soccer

After a catastrophic month of July, North Texas closes out the month with a nearly perfect result.

SET THE STAGE: FC Dallas vs. Portland Timbers | 8.6.22 | FC Dallas

We know FC Dallas has struggled in Seattle but picking up vital wins in Portland over the years has been more of a thing. Hopefully that will continue tomorrow night.

Another FC Dallas product goes ‘Gomez route’ as Nighte Pickering signs with Memphis 901 | The Striker

The young forward hopes to follow in Jonathan Gomez’s footsteps, using USL Championship as a stopover between FCD’s academy and Europe. I know this frustrates some folks out there but I don’t mind FCD being a little pickier about their HGP selections these days. They want more like Ricardo Pepi or Jesus Ferreira and less guys like say Coy Craft, Kris Reaves or London Woodberry.

// MLS //

Seven MLS-affiliated clubs to join MLS NEXT Pro in 2023 | MLSSoccer.com

For those keeping score, only Montreal and DC lack teams in MLS NEXT Pro. But DC is reportedly still working on a team in Baltimore, so that would be interesting.

Flirting with disaster: “Big clubs” and the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs line | MLSSoccer.com

Some of the ‘big’ clubs in MLS are struggling to get above the playoff line this season for various reasons. I think Seattle and New England will end up in the playoffs but everyone else may be in trouble.

Sources: Charlotte FC finalizing signing of Nuno Santos from Benfica | MLSSoccer.com

Charlotte adds another piece to their roster. I do like seeing teams add younger guys like this via TAM.

Sources: FC Cincinnati finalizing deal to sign USMNT Matt Miazga from Chelsea | MLSSoccer.com

This could be a sneaky-good deal for Cincinnati signing Miazga on a TAM deal.

LA Galaxy transfer Rayan Raveloson to Auxerre - LAG Confidential

LA was very busy yesterday and one of the moves saw an international move out.

RSL signs Braian Ojeda on loan from Nottingham Forest - RSL Soapbox

RSL needed some midfield power and this could be one for them.

Kindling the Fire: Inside Chicago’s talent factory - Hot Time In Old Town

The Fire academy has produced several high-level players in recent years... and they don’t plan on stopping any time soon.

Why Jacob Shaffelburg’s loan to Nashville is good for player and club - Waking The Red

You see moves like this and wonder why FC Dallas isn’t trying to get loans for some of the guys down on the end of the roster.

Liga MX president 'worried' about falling behind Major League Soccer | ESPNFC

Liga MX president Mikel Arriola said on Wednesday that he's "worried" about possibly falling behind the level of MLS, which feels weird to hear but also awesome at the same time.