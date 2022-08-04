Yesterdays’ trade between FC Dallas and New England was certainly one that we didn’t see coming. Now we turn our sights to the weekend as they get ready to take on the Portland Timbers.

// FC Dallas //

FC Dallas to acquire Sebastian Lletget from New England Revolution - Big D Soccer

The move could really boost the midfield as the club pushes for a playoff spot in 2022.

Sebastian Lletget Reuniting with Nico Estévez: "It was a no-brainer" | FC Dallas

The reunion between Estevez and Paul Arriola should give us a good example of how the reunion with Estevez and Lletget will be

'We have to believe in ourselves more': Estévez wants FCD to eliminate doubt after Seattle defeat | The Striker

The FCD manager says his roster can compete for a home playoff game but needs to trust itself to reach those targets.

// MLS //

Leagues Cup Showcase: LA Galaxy down Chivas, Club America overcome LAFC | MLSSoccer.com

The preview of next year’s League’s Cup was pretty entertaining out in LA last night.

Building MLS All-Star FC: How this year’s All-Star team would fair in an actual MLS season - Backheeled

All-Star rosters should be good, right? This is a fun experiment to think through how this group would do in a full MLS season.

Will they or won't they? Analyzing the top contenders in the MLS Golden Boot race - Backheeled

The Golden Boot race looks to be a pretty good one this year, that still includes one FCD player.

Real Salt Lake acquire forward Danny Musovski - Angels on Parade

Some are calling this move a steal for RSL. Musovski scored 11 goals and added five assists in just a small set of games with LAFC.

Match Recap & Highlights: Portland Timbers 1-1 Nashville SC - Stumptown Footy

This may be a good preview of what to expect on Saturday for FC Dallas.

Will they or won't they? Analyzing the top contenders in the MLS Golden Boot race - Backheeled

The Golden Boot race looks to be a pretty good one this year, that still includes one FCD player.

Real Salt Lake acquire forward Danny Musovski - Angels on Parade

Some are calling this move a steal for RSL. Musovski scored 11 goals and added five assists in just a small set of games with LAFC.

Match Recap & Highlights: Portland Timbers 1-1 Nashville SC - Stumptown Footy

This may be a good preview of what to expect on Saturday for FC Dallas.