FC Dallas rooting index: What we need to happen tonight across MLS

Tonight is a busy night in Major League Soccer. There are 11 games in total, all or most with some playoff implications to them now that we’re in the final month and a half of the regular season.

FC Dallas is off for the night and without any games in hand in the standings, there are a lot of results that we need to have happen tonight. We’re going to punt on the games involving only Eastern Conference teams for this, those games really don’t matter to us at this point since we’re not competing for a spot with those teams.

This is something we’re going to attempt to keep up with as the season goes on until either FC Dallas clinches a playoff spot or they’re eliminated from contention (and yes, God help us if that is the case here).

Wednesday, August 31 - Rooting Index

Seattle Sounders at Orlando City

The Sounders are struggling right now and there are many reasons to blame for it yet they’re only four points back of LA at the moment. Honestly, any result is fine here but for FCD’s sake, let’s say they get a draw. That’s perfectly fine with me at this point. I’m not worried about them catching FCD in the standings right now.

LA Galaxy at Toronto FC

Aside from the Minnesota-RSL game tonight, this one is a big one to watch for FCD fans. The Galaxy are starting to figure themselves out here as we head into September. That’s good for them, bad for others in the league like FCD. We need a Toronto win tonight at BMO Field.

LAFC at Houston Dynamo

This one means very little other than seeing Houston lose another one.

Colorado Rapids at Nashville SC

I feel good about Colorado not catching FCD in the standings here even with the two games at hand. But I feel less good about Nashville. A win tonight puts them a point back of FCD in the standings with one game in hand. Honestly, I was thinking a draw was good for FCD in this one but I’m thinking a Colorado win would be even better at this point.

Portland Timbers at Austin FC

As much as it pains me to say it, FCD needs Austin to keep winning here.

Minnesota United at Real Salt Lake

This is the big one on the night for FCD fans. Both RSL and Minnesota are right there in the standings with FCD. Both have two games in hand at the moment as well on FCD. The one thing we don’t need in this one is a Minnesota win. I don’t really want RSL to pull a result out either at home as it would put them a point back from FCD but that may not be a terrible thing if it keeps Minnesota from gaining more points.

What we need is a draw out of this one for sure. Get these two to split the points, which only puts a two-point separation between FCD and Minnesota in the standings going into Saturday’s game.