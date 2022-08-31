It will be a busy night across MLS but not for FC Dallas. We may dive into what tonight’s set of games means for FCD later on this space but first, we have some links to discuss.

// FC Dallas //

FC Dallas Signs Midfielder Bernard Kamungo - Big D Soccer

The young midfielder makes his way up to the first team after two years with NTSC.

Power Rankings Recap: Looking at where FC Dallas landed after Week 27 - Big D Soccer

FC Dallas ends the month of August with some disappointing results.

FC Dallas playoff picture: What FCD needs to do to secure MLS postseason play | The Striker

Getting into the playoffs may be one thing for FC Dallas, but getting to host a game at Toyota Stadium is a bigger task right now.

Bernard Kamungo: How a Tanzanian Refugee reached FC Dallas and MLS | North Texas SC

Kamungo’s story is a special one indeed. I’m excited to see what he can do at the first-team level.

// MLS //

Why each frontrunner will or won't win the 2022 MLS Supporters' Shield | MLSSoccer.com

I think it is still LAFC for this title but Philadelphia continues to make me second guess that thought each week.

It’s time for Sounders to create their own good luck, Stefan Frei says - Sounder At Heart

Teams who make their own luck tend to find themselves in the playoffs. Unlucky teams tend to find themselves on the outside.

LA Galaxy: The calm before the chaos - LAG Confidential

The Galaxy seems to be improving at the perfect time, with crucial matches in playoff fight upcoming.

Rapids’ Michael Barrios spends time with come back from open-heart-surgery-kid Justice Aliva - Burgundy Wave

Barrios continues to be a stand-up guy in Colorado.

Will Toronto FC make the Playoffs? - Waking The Red

Toronto made a ton of moves and continues to push its way up the standings. But will it be enough for this season? I’m still not sure.

How to watch: Union have a chance to clinch a playoff spot - Brotherly Game

Philadelphia looks to be the first team to clinch from the Eastern Conference.