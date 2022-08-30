Power Rankings Recap: Looking at where FC Dallas landed after Week 27

Is FC Dallas good? Sure. Are they frustrating to watch right now? Absolutely. This past week’s results have certainly given us insights into where this group is at as we get into the final few games of the season.

Here is a look at where things stand, plus some comments from those who provide them:

MLSSoccer.com - 9 (down 1)

Comment: This Dallas team is good, but it’s so hard to feel anything beyond general contentment with their performances this season. I keep waiting to get excited about what they’re doing or for them to put a string of results together that indicates they might have another gear – yet they just keep picking up perfectly pleasant points. Someone is going to settle down with FC Dallas and be as happy as they need to be. But they’re not going to be anywhere beyond that.

ESPNFC - 6 (same)

Comment: We’re nearing the end of August and we still have the same question about Dallas: is this the team who mostly controls games or the team that can’t string together the results to reflect the quality of its play? The draw against RSL was just like the rest.

