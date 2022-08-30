FC Dallas Signs Midfielder Bernard Kamungo

Bernard Kamungo’s story continues to impress as FC Dallas has signed the North Texas SC midfielder through the 2025 season with club options for 2026 and 2027, the club announced today.

Kamungo was signed to North Texas before the 2021 season after he impressed in an open tryout with the club. He was born in a refugee camp in Kasulu, Tanzania and moved to Abilene, Texas when he was 14 years old through the International Rescue Committee. He competed for Abilene High School’s varsity soccer team before his brother, Imani Kamungo, signed him up for an NTSC open tryout in January 2021.

The 20-year old made his professional debut and scored his first professional goal in NTSC’s home opener on April 24, 2021. Since then, he’s scored 19 goals and four assists in 44 appearances for North Texas SC, including 13 goals and four assists in 2022. He is currently tied for third in the MLS NEXT Pro Golden Boot race.

Kamungo is the 12th player in MLS NEXT Pro history to sign a long-term first-team contract. He will not require an international roster slot as he became an American citizen earlier this year.