The week is slowly moving forward here as August comes to a close and September begins to take shape. FC Dallas is getting ready for their weekend trip to Minnesota in what will be a key battle for playoff positioning.

// FC Dallas //

FC Dallas to play Tigres UANL in a friendly - Big D Soccer

The old Rio Grande rivalry resumes this fall as FC Dallas looks to stay in shape during the fall international window.

// MLS //

Who were the best young-player performers in MLS Week 27? | MLSSoccer.com

It is nice to continue to see Alan Velasco find a spot in this weekly post.

Minnesota United defender Bakaye Dibassy out for season | MLSSoccer.com

This is a rather big loss for the Loons going into the final few games of the season. Dibassy has been a key player in the Minnesota defense this season and will be tough to replace.

Analyzing the Philadelphia Union’s record-breaking attack - Backheeled

The Union didn’t add a big DP or anything this summer to their attack but they’re finding ways to score with ease these days.

Sounders’ playoff hopes are hanging by a thread - Sounder At Heart

Seattle fans aren’t used to seeing this kind of performance from their club late in the season.

Shield Watch: LAFC have let 2 rivals back into race - Angels on Parade

LAFC looked to have this thing locked up a month ago but Philly and Austin have found ways to make this race interesting again.

Four thoughts on Josef Martinez’s uncertain future with Atlanta United - Dirty South Soccer

Even though they’ll probably build a statue of him there it may be time to move on from him.