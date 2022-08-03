Report: FC Dallas to acquire Sebastian Lletget from New England Revolution

FC Dallas has been largely quiet this summer during the transfer window that has brought in the likes of Gareth Bale and Federico Bernardeschi to MLS. But that is about to change as the club is set to acquire USMNT midfielder Sebastian Lletget from the New England Revolution.

According to The Athletic’s Sam Stejskal and Paul Tenorio, as well as MLSSoccer.com’s Tom Bogert, the deal is for $600,000 in General Allocation Money.

Big trade: The New England Revolution are sending Sebastian Lletget to FC Dallas for $600k in allocation money, sources tell me and @PaulTenorio.



Lletget was acquired by Revs from LA this winter for min. of $500k in GAM, rising up to $1.3 million based on performance. pic.twitter.com/SlE5MapSAI — Sam Stejskal (@samstejskal) August 3, 2022

The 29-year old has been with New England since December, arriving in a trade with the LA Galaxy. He only made 19 league appearances with the Revs, adding two goals and five assists. He began his MLS career in 2015 with LA and has accrued 177 appearances, recording 25g/32a in regular-season action.

The move also links Lletget back up with FC Dallas manager Nico Estevez. The two spent plenty of time together when Estevez was the USMNT’s assistant coach. He is now the second player that Estevez has brought in that he spent time with at the national team level, the other being Paul Arriola.

Our Quick Take

The more I think about this move the more I really like it. This isn’t a super high-cost move compared to snagging Arriola from DC either. This kind of move will really help boost the midfield, an area that has seen some fair share of struggles this season.

This tells me that Estevez needed some firepower in the midfield to help give Paxton Pomykal some rest at times down the stretch, give guys like Brandon Servania and Tsiki Ntsabeleng another veteran player to look up to, and hopefully, help push this team into the playoffs.

As much as I would have liked to have seen another defender added in this summer window, I do like the idea of solidifying the #8 role a bit more. Ntsabeleng seems to be hitting a rookie wall, and Servania has had his ups and downs this season.

What do you make of this move? Is it the right one? Let us know below.