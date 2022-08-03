As good as the feeling as been for the last two weeks, last night saw those feelings come to a bit of an end as FC Dallas struggled to get anything going in a loss to Seattle.

// FC Dallas //

First half penalty sinks FC Dallas in 1-0 loss at the Seattle Sounders - Big D Soccer

A heavily rotated lineup held the Sounders defensively but a penalty kick was all the hosts needed to pick up a win.

Instant takeaways as rotated FC Dallas falls short at Seattle Sounders | The Striker

Seattle only needed one chance to win this game and they took it, it was just a damn shame it came from the penalty spot.

// MLS //

Colorado Rapids take first road win in 9-goal game at RBNY: "Just craziness" | MLSSoccer.com

I knew the FCD game was going to be a bit of a snooze after it followed this wild match.

Report: LA Galaxy in talks for FC Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig | MLSSoccer.com

He’s not a massive name to most but getting a young guy like this from Barca could be a huge get for the Galaxy.

Bale, Bernardeschi, Insigne: How LAFC & Toronto FC are using their new stars | MLSSoccer.com

Some big stars have made their way into MLS in recent weeks and we’re getting a good look at how they’re being used.

Jacob Shaffelburg joins Nashville SC on loan through 2022 - Waking The Red

The Reds have received $225,000 in 2022 GAM as part of the deal.

Officially official: Gaga Slonina is headed to Chelsea! - Hot Time In Old Town

The 18-year-old goalkeeper joins for a reported $15 million fee, and will remain with the Fire on loan for the rest of 2022.

A big week for young players, Brandon Vazquez is a star, and more from around MLS - Backheeled

Can Brandon Vazquez make his way onto the World Cup squad for the US? He needs a big August to say the least.

Romeo Beckham lets his play do the talking as Inter Miami try to keep him out of spotlight - The Athletic

After a brief stint in Arsenal's academy and 'retiring' from football at age 13, Romeo Beckham is now performing well for his father's club.