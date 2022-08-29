FC Dallas to play Tigres UANL in a friendly

The friendlies are returning to Toyota Stadium this fall for the first time in three years.

FC Dallas will host seven-time LigaMX champions Tigres UANL in an international friendly on Saturday, September 24 at 5PM at Toyota Stadium.

This matchup marks the ninth meeting between the two sides and the first international friendly for FC Dallas since it hosted Sevilla FC in the FC Dallas Summer Classic in 2019. (Yeah, you all remember that game right? It was dubbed as an annual summer classic at the time...yeah...that didn’t take)

Dallas is 3-5-0 all-time against Tigres. FCD first played the 62-year-old club on July 19, 2006 in a 2-0 win in the first leg of the Rio Grande Plate in Frisco. The game will allow FC Dallas to remain fresh during the fall international window, something that the club wasn’t able to do back in June.

For those not planning to attend, the game will be streamed on FCDallas.com/stream in English and can be heard on KFZO-FM. Zona MX 99.1 in Spanish.