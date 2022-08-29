Another Monday is here as we reset from a weekend that saw FC Dallas give up another late lead for a draw. Thankfully there are no more midweek games to deal with this season and we can really focus on the stretch run here with the calendar flipping over to September in a couple of days.

// FC Dallas //

FC Dallas lets lead slip up in 1-1 draw with Real Salt Lake - Big D Soccer

It felt like something we’ve seen far too many times this season as FCD struggled to keep a lead late.

FC Dallas vs Real Salt Lake: Highlights, stats and quote sheet - Big D Soccer

All the facts from FC Dallas’ draw with RSL.

FC Dallas Transfers Szabolcs Schön to MOL Fehérvár FC - Big D Soccer

The winger never truly found his place with Nico Estevez.

The second goal: The elusive factor keeping FC Dallas from flying with LAFC & Austin FC | The Striker

FCD often scores first. But against Real Salt Lake, they failed to kill the game off with a second goal and lock up a win.

// MLS //

Timbers formation tweak pays off, Montreal's masterful tactics & more from Week 27 | MLSSoccer.com

The final stretch run of the season is here and we’re getting a lot of interesting results from it across the league.

"We understand the moment": Tesho Akindele's late-game heroics come at a crucial time for Orlando City SC | MLSSoccer.com

Don't look now, but Orlando City SC have won three straight matches and are up to fifth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings.

4 problems for clubs trying to figure out the 2022 MLS season | US Soccer Players

I like the second question in this post about a lot of teams, including FCD. Again, MLS seasons are marathons and this year shows that more than ever.

CCL winners missing the playoffs? What’s wrong with the Seattle Sounders - Backheeled

After becoming the first MLS team to win the Concacaf Champions League earlier this year, the Seattle Sounders are struggling in MLS.

Fast strikes in Foxborough: New England Revs 1, LA Galaxy 2 - LAG Confidential

The Galaxy are starting to figure things out here as they head into the stretch run.

Columbus Crew survive poor first half display, earn 2-2 Hell is Real draw - Massive Report

The Black & Gold steal a point late in Cincinnati.

Recap: Toronto FC keeps playoff dream alive with win over Charlotte FC - Waking The Red

Second half strikes from Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi helped TFC to a 2-0 victory on the road.