FC Dallas vs Real Salt Lake: Highlights, stats and quote sheet

FC Dallas let some points slip up on Saturday night as they drew Real Salt Lake 1-1.

Lineups FC Dallas — Maarten Paes; Ema Twumasi (Nanu – 75’), Matt Hedges, José Martínez, Marco Farfan; Edwin Cerrillo (Jáder Obrian – 86’), Paxton Pomykal (Brandon Servania – 51’), Sebastian Lletget (Facundo Quignon – 86’); Paul Arriola, Jesús Ferreira, Alan Velasco. Substitutes not used — Jimmy Maurer, Nkosi Tafari, Tsiki Ntsabeleng, Kalil ElMedkhar, Beni Redžić. Real Salt Lake — Zac MacMath; Aaron Herrera, Justen Glad, Marcelo Silva, Andrew Brody (Bryan Oviedo – 84’); Maikel Chang (Rubio Rubín – 62’), Jasper Löffelsend (Scott Caldwell – 84’), Pablo Ruiz, Justin Meram (Diego Luna – 68’); Sergio Córdova (Anderson Julio – 62’), Jefferson Savarino. Substitutes not used — Tomas Gómez, Bode Hidalgo, Johan Kappelhof, Nick Besler. Scoring Summary:

FCD: Alan Velasco — 7’

RSL: Anderson Julio (Aaron Herrera, Jasper Löffelsend) — 69’ Misconduct Summary:

RSL: Jasper Löffelsend (caution) — 36’

RSL: Maikel Chang (caution) — 45’

FCD: Alan Velasco (caution) — 56’ Weather: Partly cloudy, 86˚F

Attendance: 15,573 Referee: Ramy Touchan

Assistant Referees: Ian Anderson, Michael Barwegen

Fourth official: Elijio Arreguin

VAR: Armando Villarreal

Assistant VAR: Joshua Patlak

Head Coach Nico Estévez

Thoughts on the game…“Well, difficult game. We knew it was gonna be difficult. From now on, every game is going to be a final for every team. And you could see it today, both teams wanted to win. Quality, a lot of energy and moments, we had our moments. And when you have your moments, you have to score and we had the moments, the chances and we didn’t score. And this is why we couldn’t win the game. And they also had their moments, they scored to tie. And after that what I liked from the team is their response. I think we had a great response. I think the guys that came from the bench and the solutions, they helped us a lot to speed up the game, to play with more urgency. And it was just unlucky that we did not score the second goal at the end.”

On the physicality of the match…“Real Salt Lake has players who are physical and they were able to create dangerous situations. The intensity that both teams showed tonight in the match could not be matched. It was a decisive game of close margins. In the first half we were not as compact vertically and our defense would stay deep. I let the team know in the first half that we should go out and let the keeper clear the ball out from the back and we would win the ball and build forward. The issue was that they would win the second ball and we would have to create pressure because our backline was so far back. We corrected that in the second half and we were able to provoke mistakes. The luck was not on our side this time though.”

Goalkeeper Maarten Paes

Thoughts on the game…“Difficult to analyze so close after the game but, I think, a bit of an up and down game. They had some chances, we had some big chances. Like Coach said we had the game and we gave it away. It was 1-1 and could’ve been 2-0.”

On how important this upcoming match at Minnesota…“The three of us (FC Dallas, Real Salt Lake, Minnesota United), we’re a little bit above both the rest of the playoff opponents, so you really want to host a playoff game. It’s important to get the full result and I’m sure we will be there.”

Defender Ema Twumasi

On tonight’s match…“Yeah, obviously it’s a tough one. I feel like today was a must-win game for us for the playoff. We try and get a home field advantage and they were right behind us with games in hand. So it’s a game we wanted to win. Obviously, unfortunately we didn’t get a win. But we can’t dwell on it. We got Minnesota which is another very massive deal for us this weekend. And we just got to shift our attention to that game.”

On Alan Velasco and his goal…“Yeah, he’s been massive. You could tell he’s adjusting to the league. He’s doing very well, with and without the ball. He’s helping the team a lot. And he’s scoring big goals for us and, and we’re going to need it for the rest of the year.”

Midfielder Sebastian Lletget

On tonight’s performance…“Yeah, I mean, obviously, we are disappointed. We should’ve got two more points tonight. We all know that. I thought our game plan was fine, I thought we came out with intensity. I think we just needed that second goal. That insurance goal. But it didn’t come, the last pass or a missed shot or whatever. We move forward and we’re confident that we can go to Minnesota now and get a win.”

On if he’s watching the standings race…“I remember when I was younger, I would always look at the table. But now getting older with more experience, you just kind of focus on yourself as a team. We have all the control. It’s very different if you’re out of it looking in but we’re in it. We do our part, we’re gonna be okay. I think that’s just the message that needs to be going around. And, again, just feet on the ground, focus, back to the drawing board. We didn’t lose. We got a point, we kept the distance. But yeah, focus on Minnesota now.” Forward Alan Velasco

On scoring once again…“It’s a bittersweet feeling. We wanted to bounce back and get three points at home in front of our fans. We will work harder during the week so in the next match we are able to come away with all three points and not just one.”