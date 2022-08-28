FC Dallas lets lead slip up in 1-1 draw with Real Salt Lake

It felt like deja vu for FC Dallas fans on Saturday night. After an early Alan Velasco goal, the club struggled to maintain the lead as they let Real Salt Lake tie it up late for a 1-1 draw.

The result pushed FC Dallas to fourth place in the Western Conference after Minnesota United found three points of their own this weekend but with two more games played than those clubs around them in the standings, things got a whole lot tighter.

The start of the match was everything FC Dallas wanted to do. Sebastian Lletget helped set up a run for Paul Arriola into the Dallas attacking area. Arriola played a ball across the Salt Lake defense where Velasco met the ball and beat a defender before firing a shot past keeper Zac MacMath.

Dallas struggled to maintain the early momentum as Salt Lake pressured for an equalizer and force Maarten Paes to make a couple of key saves in both halves.

RSL finally found their game-tying goal in the 70th minute as Anderson Julio leaped over a Dallas defender to head the ball past Paes.

Instant reaction: This may easily go down as a match FCD will look back on in a few weeks and think ‘what if’ with how this one ended up. Two points slipped away as the team ended what looked like a promising month of play with back-to-back disappointing results (last week’s blowout loss in Nashville and this one). There are now only five games left and the standings are getting tighter and tighter with no games at hand too.

Man of the match: Let’s go with the goal scorer for FCD, Velasco.

What’s next for FC Dallas: With five games left on the calendar, the next one is big as FCD travels north to face Minnesota United.