FC Dallas Transfers Szabolcs Schön to MOL Fehérvár FC

FC Dallas has reached a transfer agreement with Hungarian first-division side MOL Fehérvár FC for winger Szabolcs Schön, the team announced today.

The move had been discussed as a possibility last month as a loan but today it became official as a full transfer instead. The terms of the deal were not discussed today by FC Dallas.

The 21-year-old returns to his native country after signing with FC Dallas in April 2021. He played in 26 FC Dallas matches across all competitions and recorded seven assists. Schön made his MLS debut on May 8, 2021, after subbing in the 66th minute against Texas Derby rival Houston Dynamo FC.

In 2022 however, Schon failed to find his place under new manager Nico Estevez. He only appeared in two US Open Cup games as a starter and failed to make an appearance in an MLS match.

Our Quick Take

Yes, this one is a bit disappointing since Schon did show a ton of promise last season for the club. He never truly got settled here though as he was brought in last spring, played a couple of games, and then left for the Euros before coming back for a couple of games and then leaving again in the fall for World Cup qualifiers.

It was a tough situation all around. Throw a the coaching change this season and he couldn’t find his way into the main group for Estevez. Sure, you could blame that on Estevez a bit but it does fall on the player too.

This isn’t as bad as some Designated Player busts in my book that the club has put fans through over the years though since he actually did produce something when he was on the field. Hopefully, he is able to go back home to Hungary and do well there.