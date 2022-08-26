FC Dallas vs Real Salt Lake: Game Thread

FC Dallas looks to regroup after a dismal effort last week against Nashville when they host rivals Real Salt Lake.

Both teams are in the playoff hunt at the moment as FC Dallas has a four-point gap over RSL going into this one but RSL does have two games in hand making this one a pretty important game for FCD.

Key player for FC Dallas - Jesus Ferreira - He’s back in the lineup after his yellow card accumulation suspension last week. He will need to pick up right where he left off a couple of weeks ago too.

Last time out -Dallas ended a five-match winless run against RSL on July 23 with a 1-0 away win. RSL is unbeaten in four straight matches in Dallas (W1 D3) after avoiding defeat just three times in their first 17 visits (W1 D2 L14, including playoffs).

Jesus at home - Jesús Ferreira has scored nine goals at Toyota Stadium this MLS season, including finding the net three times in his last two home matches.

Homegrown minute watch - This season, FC Dallas Homegrowns have played 7,126 minutes and accumulated 112 appearances. During the 2021 season, FCD Homegrowns played 10,312 minutes and made 171 appearances.

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: Brandon Servania, Edwin Cerrillo, Ema Twumasi

Availability Report

Out: none

Questionable: none

On Loan: Dante Sealy, Justin Che, Nicky Hernandez

International duty: none

Salt Lake notes:

Who to stop: Four of Real Salt Lake’s last five MLS goals, including Sergio Córdova’s strike against Vancouver on Saturday, have been scored by Venezuelans. The pair of Córdova and Jefferson Savarino have scored nine of RSL’s last 15 MLS goals, while Savarino has assisted on three of the other six in that time.

Disciplinary Report

SUSPENSION: none

Availability Report

Out: Damir Kreilach (back), Bobby Wood (abductor)

Questionable: Tate Schmitt (knee), Danny Musovski (hamstring)

On assignment with Monarchs: Jeff Dewsnup, Chris Garcia, Gavin Beavers, Julio Benitez, Jude Wellings, Axel Kei, Jaziel Orozco

On loan: Joni Menendez (Velez), Bret Halsey (Switchbacks

International duty: none

How to watch

Kickoff: 8:00 PM

Venue: Toyota Stadium

TV: TXA-21

Available Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO TV, fcdallas.com/stream

Gameday Social: #FCDvRSL

Weather: 87 degrees

