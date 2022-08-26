The weekend has finally arrived and FC Dallas looks to get back on track after their blowout loss last weekend in Tennessee. Our game coverage will come online later today on this space but in the meantime, let’s dive into some links.

// FC Dallas //

SET THE STAGE: FC Dallas vs. Real Salt Lake | 8.27.22 | FC Dallas

After last weekend’s big loss in Nashville, FC Dallas needs a good response tomorrow night against Salt Lake.

Former USMNT prospect Alejandro Zendejas faces controversy over Mexico eligibility - The Athletic

The Club América winger required a one-time switch from the U.S. in order to play for El Tri in an official competition but it isn’t clear if that actually happened or not after all of these years.

// MLS //

Alphonso Davies, Donovan, BWP? Bringing back one former great on each club for the stretch run | MLSSoccer.com

These kinds of pieces are always intriguing. FCD’s options are pretty good all over the board and I have to say that I do like the idea that Matt Doyle suggests.

Djordje Mihailovic: "Everything feels right” with move from CF Montréal to AZ Alkmaar | MLSSoccer.com

The more I look at a move like this, the more I like it for Mihailovic. I’d rather see young guys like him go to the Dutch leagues or other smaller leagues first in Europe if they aren’t being courted by the big ones just yet.

Q&A: MLS MVP picks, expansion, and the USMNT’s midfield - Backheeled

When a week is slow like this, a good Q&A post is worth doing. I may have to do one of these on BDS someday.

Assessing Sounders’ playoff chances - Sounder At Heart

I’ll keep banking on the Sounders to ‘figure it out’ before the playoffs until they don’t.

Odds, numbers, and Portland’s fight for the playoffs - Stumptown Footy

Portland on the other hand has a little lower odds of reaching the postseason at this point.

Official: LAFC loan Mamadou Fall to Villarreal CF - Angels on Parade

I do wonder with all the moves that LAFC has been doing as of late if it will shake up the locker room any and cause issues down the stretch for them.

Sergio Oregel: The next homegrown to break out with the Chicago Fire - Hot Time In Old Town

The Fire have some talent in their system that is waiting to bust out at the MLS level.