The weekend is coming into focus here as FC Dallas continues to prepare for a visit from rivals Real Salt Lake on Saturday night.

// FC Dallas //

Ricardo Pepi, Justin Che right to take Bundesliga risk, even amidst challenges | The Striker

I do hope that Pepi begins to find his footing in Germany this season. Che on the other hand is such a mystery this year, you can’t help but wonder if he would be a regular starter here had he stayed in MLS.

// MLS //

MLS year-end awards: What my ballot looks like right now | MLSSoccer.com

Even though there is still a good amount of soccer left to be played, it does feel like some of the award races have kind of sorted themselves out here. I will say it is a bit surprising that Nico Estevez didn’t get a small mention for Coach of the Year.

LAFC transfer Brian Rodriguez to Club América - Angels on Parade

This is one of those moves that has been a long time coming for LAFC and Rodriguez.

How Wayne Rooney is trying to lift DC United out of mediocrity - Backheeled

We’ve seen a few games of DCU under Rooney’s control, so we have an idea of what he is wanting to do with this group. It’s been a mixed bag so far.

LA Galaxy sign defender Martín Cáceres - LAG Confidential

The Galaxy looks to boost their defense for the final couple of months in 2022.

Going back to Austin | The Striker

LAFC supporters will make the trip to Texas for Friday's match, looking to celebrate victory against an emerging rival in Austin FC.