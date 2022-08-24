We’re at the midway point in our week here as FC Dallas continues to prepare for the final game of August when they host Real Salt Lake on Saturday night. We’ll begin diving into coverage of that game here soon, but first, some links to discuss.

// FC Dallas //

Power Rankings Recap: Looking at where FC Dallas landed after Week 26 - Big D Soccer

It was a confusing week, to say the least for FC Dallas.

Beni Bright Spot? Teenage FC Dallas winger states his case for more time despite heavy defeat | The Striker

Beni Redzic couldn't help FCD turn the tide of a big loss to Nashville SC but hopes more chances are coming his way.

// MLS //

Who the analytics like in the Western Conference playoff race | MLSSoccer.com

So, the good news is that FC Dallas isn’t listed in this post. The bad news may also be that FC Dallas isn’t listed in this post (they only looked at teams between 5th-11th). I did find it interesting that the writer basically went with “if they’re in right now, they’re going to be in the playoffs”. I think there is too much soccer left to say it will end up that way.

MLS homegrown player rules will loosen, with fewer territorial restrictions - The Athletic

The changes could make it easier for MLS clubs to scout and recruit prospects from outside their home territory. This is something FC Dallas has pushed for in recent years, so it is good to see some restrictions loosen up.

Cristian Roldan will be out 4-6 weeks after groin surgery - Sounder At Heart

This is a rough loss for Seattle here as they are struggling to stay in the playoff hunt.

More than just stars: Analyzing what makes LAFC trophy favorites - Backheeled

After a dip in 2021, Los Angeles FC have returned to their perch on top of Major League Soccer.

Hopefully no more trap games in 2022 for LAFC - Angels on Parade

LAFC put up one of the more surprising results last weekend, something they’ll expect to avoid the rest of the way out.

Reviewing Bernardeschi and Insigne’s first month in MLS - Waking The Red

They’ve contributed to 10 of the 15 Toronto goals in the last month since joining, I’d say that is a pretty big upgrade.