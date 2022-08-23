Power Rankings Recap: Looking at where FC Dallas landed after Week 26

While FC Dallas won two straight at home, including against one of the league’s best teams in Philadelphia. The weekend was a bit of a mess with a blowout loss at Nashville. As you might expect, those results befuddled the pollsters out there.

Here is a look at where things stand, plus some comments from those who provide them:

MLSSoccer.com - 8 (down 2)

Comment: Dallas beat Philadelphia midweek then got absolutely thumped by Nashville on Sunday. What does it mean?

I don’t really know, but all that matters is they’re still in third place (West) for now. We at least know they can knock off one of the best teams in the league at any time. It just kind of depends on which version of Dallas you get that day.

ESPNFC - 6 (down 1)

Comment: Beating Philly midweek earns you a “let’s forget this game ever happened” to use on the weekend’s defeat in Nashville.

Here are rankings for those who don’t leave comments:

I’m sure there are others out that project and discuss things like this. Feel free to leave them in the comments below and I will try to add them next week. I do know some out there are either a week behind (US Soccer Players) or are behind a paywall (Soccer by Ives).