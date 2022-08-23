I don’t know about you all, but the rain that has come this week is a welcome sight here in Dallas. It matched the mood of the loss in Nashville and it is giving our plants and grass what they needed most. Aside from all of that, let’s get into some links for the day.

// FC Dallas //

If you missed our weekly podcast last night, we have you covered:

FC Dallas vs Nashville SC: Highlights, stats and quote sheet - Big D Soccer

All the facts from the bad loss in Nashville that we’re looking to forget as quickly as possible.

// MLS //

Sources: FC Cincinnati, Brandon Vazquez agree to long-term contract extension | MLSSoccer.com

Cincinnati locks up their prized asset for the long run, which we all know means they’re probably going to look to cash in big on a transfer fee eventually.

Emiliano Rigoni arrives at Austin FC: “The wait is worth it” | MLSSoccer.com

Austin has been waiting all season to have a full set of DPs on the field together.

Finally, Sounders give us reason for hope - Sounder At Heart

It wasn’t a perfect performance or even an ideal result, but the Sounders showed something they haven’t shown in quite some time.

Reports: LAFC’s Mamadou Fall headed for Villarreal loan - Angels on Parade

LAFC continues to get young talented players like this and move them out as quickly as they rise up.

Taking the bad with the good: Analyzing Toronto FC’s emerging patterns of play - Waking The Red

Here is a good look that evaluates Toronto FC’s play after six league games with the new summer additions.

Attacking investment has paid off and then some for the Philadelphia Union - Brotherly Game

Another blowout over D.C. United yet again shows the return on the Union’s investment in their front line.

Random thoughts on Atlanta United doing everything but winning - Dirty South Soccer

Wins continue to elude Atlanta this season as the injury issues continue to dampen things.