Sunday night will be one that FC Dallas will want to forget. The blowout loss was the first of the season and one that should serve as a bit of a wake-up call for the team as we head into the final six games of the season.

// FC Dallas //

FC Dallas suffers worse loss of 2022 season, losing 4-0 at Nashville SC - Big D Soccer

It was ugly from the first whistle of the match.

Hany Mukhtar stars as FC Dallas falls flat in 4-0 drubbing | The Striker

Yeah, it was an ugly night all around as Mukhtar shined for Nashville.

// MLS //

Seattle face playoff uncertainty, Philadelphia are suddenly a scoring machine & more from Week 26 | MLSSoccer.com

Once again, it was a busy, busy weekend across MLS. Also, that Western Conference playoff race is super tight at the moment.

Reports: Djordje Mihailovic nearing transfer from CF Montréal to AZ Alkmaar | MLSSoccer.com

This would be a big move for the young attacker but a massive blow to Montreal’s playoff chances.

Sporting Kansas City II coach Benny Feilhaber: "It's been a really good experience so far" | US Soccer Players

You do have to wonder if Benny is being slowly groomed as a potential Peter Vermes replacement down the road in KC.

Q&A: Imagining the USMNT’s World Cup roster, Luchi Gonzalez to the Quakes, and more - Backheeled

There are some good comments in here on how Luchi may do things in San Jose next season.

Five Thoughts on Sounders’ goal-fest with Galaxy - Sounder At Heart

I know Sounder fans aren’t pleased with the draw but as a Dallas person, we’ll take these two teams finishing in a draw.

LAFC officially clinch 2022 MLS Playoffs berth - Angels on Parade

LAFC is the first to punch their ticket into the postseason.

Recap: Toronto FC loses frustrating match away to Inter Miami - Waking The Red

As good as Toronto has been over the last month, some of those new faces are still adjusting to life in MLS.

Union once again dominate D.C. in road win - Brotherly Game

I guess Philly saved all of their attack for this one than what we saw on Wednesday night in Frisco.

Orlando City Forward Alexandre Pato to Undergo Knee Surgery - The Mane Land

This is a pretty big loss for the Lions as they push for a playoff spot here.

Atlanta United faces a crossroads as a disappointing season drags on - The Athletic

The club has lost momentum as it searches for a new president off the field and confidence in it. All of those injuries this season certainly didn’t help matters out too.