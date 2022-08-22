FC Dallas suffers worst loss of 2022 season, losing 4-0 at Nashville SC

FC Dallas was handed their worst defeat of the 2022 season on Sunday night as Nashville SC laid the smack down on them 4-0.

Hany Mukhtar scored two ridiculous first half goals, while adding in an assist on a Jacob Shaffelburg goal to give Nashville a 3-0 lead at halftime. Dave Romney closed out the scoring for the hosts on the night.

Mukhtar now has 16 goals so far this season, passing FC Dallas’ Jesus Ferreira, trailing only Austin FC ace Sebastian Driussi’s 18.

Nashville got off to a flying start with the first Mukhtar goal in the fifth minute on an impossible angle from the right side of the penalty box. His second goal was also from a tough angle from a set piece spot.

FC Dallas only attempted four shots total on the night as they struggled to get anything positive going in their attacking third of the field with Ferreira out on a yellow card accumulation suspension.

Instant Reaction: Just go ahead and forget this one. Dallas didn’t bring any energy to the field on Sunday night and it showed with the worst defeat of the season. Mark Followill and Steve Davis kept mentioning it in the first half but this team hasn’t give up a game like this all season long and maybe it was a product of tired legs. This was another stretch that saw them play three games in eight or nine days. It isn’t a great excuse since a lot of teams are dealing with this kind of thing on the schedule but it is something to consider. Still, this is one to easily file away and try to learn what you can from as quickly as possible.

Man of the Match: Yeah, there isn’t one from Dallas.

What’s next for FC Dallas: The club returns home to wrap up the busy month of August with Real Salt Lake coming into town on Saturday night.