FC Dallas vs Nashville SC: Game Thread

FC Dallas looks to continue their solid form as they visit Nashville SC for the first GEODIS Park.

Both teams are coming off different results in their previous match. FC Dallas picked up a big win at home on Wednesday night againt the Eastern Conference leaders from Philadelphia. Nashville lost last weekend to Minnesota. They’re currently winless in their last six matches.

Key player for FC Dallas - Franco Jara - Yeah, without Jesus on Sunday night, Jara is going to be called into his old role of being the main man up top. If he can frustrate the defense, pull them out into space and allow Alan Velasco and Paul Arriola channels to run into, it could work out well.

Recent run against Nashville - FC Dallas has won each of its last two matches against Nashville SC, including a 2-0 home victory on March 12. Nashville hadn’t lost any of the first three meetings between the sides (W2 D1), keeping clean sheets in all three of those games.

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: Jesus Ferreira (yellow card accumulation)

Suspended after next yellow: Brandon Servania, Edwin Cerrillo

Availability Report

Out: Brandon Servania (pelvis)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Dante Sealy, Justin Che, Nicky Hernandez

International duty: none

Nashville notes:

Not as stout at home - Nashville SC has lost consecutive home games for the first time in club history following a 2-1 defeat to Minnesota on Sunday. The loss was its fourth in its last seven home matches (W1 D2). Prior to this run, Nashville had suffered just two losses in 35 home MLS matches (including playoffs).

Gotta top him - Hany Mukhtar has contributed to at least one goal in six straight home MLS matches (5 goals, 3 assists) and has totaled 11 goal contributions (7 goals, 4 assists) in 12 matches at GEODIS Park.

Disciplinary Report

SUSPENSION: none

Availability Report

Out: Ake Loba (trunk)

Questionable: Handwalla Bwana (health & safety protocols)

International duty: none

How to watch

Kickoff: 7:30 PM

Venue: GEODIS Park

TV: TXA-21

Available Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO TV, fcdallas.com/stream

Gameday Social: #FCDvNSC

Weather: 79 degrees, possible rain

Get your FCD gear!

Highlights will be posted as they happen.

Watch with us.