Power Rankings Recap: Looking at where FC Dallas landed after Week 23

Two straight shutout wins are certainly a sight for sore eyes. FC Dallas now heads into the final key stretch of the season with some momentum and hopefully, it is something they can keep going into this difficult stretch this week.

Here is a look at where things stand, plus some comments from those who provide them:

MLSSoccer.com - 8 (up 5)

Comment: Franco Jara??? Franco Jara!!!

It didn’t come from the most likely suspect, but FC Dallas needed just one goal to get by the LA Galaxy for the second time this season. For now, they’re in a home playoff spot and keeping pace with the rest of the crowded West.

ESPNFC - 6 (same)

Comment: Dallas had plenty of matches this season in which the scoreline did not reflect its good play, so you won’t see FCD apologizing for the scoreline flattering the club in a 1-0 win over the Galaxy. The soccer gods are just — eventually.

