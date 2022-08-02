FC Dallas vs Seattle Sounders: Game Thread

FC Dallas hits the road again tonight as they take on the Seattle Sounders at Lumen Field.

This is the second meeting of the season with the Sounders as FC Dallas managed to pick up a win earlier this spring at home after two second half goals from Jesus Ferreira and Paul Arriola.

While FC Dallas is coming into this one on a two-game win streak, Seattle has been struggling a bit in recent weeks. losing five of their last seven matches.

Key player for FC Dallas - Jose Martinez - We’ve gone a couple of games in a row with calling out defenders and we’re going to stick with it here as FCD is back on the road. Martinez has had dicey moments at times as of late but if he and Hedges can help keep the pressure at a minimum on Maarten Paes, FCD could get some points tonight.

Those rare 1-0 shutouts - Both wins in FC Dallas’ two-match run were by 1-0 scorelines. Dallas managed just two 1-0 wins in its previous 133 MLS matches (including playoffs) dating back to July 2018.

Looking for the first three-peat in two years - FC Dallas has won consecutive matches after recording just one win in its previous 10 MLS matches (D4 L5). Dallas hasn’t won three straight league games since October-November 2020.

The rise of Paxton - The midfield has been key this season as midfielder Paxton Pomykal currently leads the midfield with 687 accurate passes, 336 accurate forward passes and with 42 accurate long ball distribution. All this while registering an accurate pass percentage of 83.

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: Brandon Servania, Alan Velasco, Jesus Ferreira

Availability Report

Out: Facundo Quignon (adductor)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Dante Sealy, Justin Che, Nicky Hernandez

International duty: none

Seattle notes:

Dominant at home against Dallas - The Sounders are unbeaten in 15 straight home matches against FC Dallas (W12 D3, including playoffs) with the only Dallas win in Seattle coming in May 2011. There have been only four longer home unbeaten runs against a single team in MLS history (including playoffs).

Disciplinary Report

SUSPENSION: none

Availability Report

OUT: João Paulo (right ACL tear), Obed Vargas (lower back stress fracture)

QUESTIONABLE: Raul Ruidiaz (left hamstring strain)

International duty: none

How to watch

Kickoff: 9:00 PM

Venue: Lumen FIeld

TV: TXA-21

Available Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO TV, fcdallas.com/stream

Gameday Social: #FCDvSEA

Weather: 73 degrees (seriously, that sounds very nice)

