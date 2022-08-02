Today is another FC Dallas game day, which feels awfully weird considering it is a Tuesday. We’ll begin diving into the game coverage later today to get you all ready, but first, some morning links.

// FC Dallas //

Get caught up on our latest podcast:

August Outlook: FC Dallas looks for some points in a busy month - Big D Soccer

Three big home games but three equally big road games including two this week. This is a month that will either see FC Dallas solidify themselves as a top four team in the Western Conference or one that is struggling to hold on to a playoff spot.

FC Dallas vs LA Galaxy: Game grades - Big D Soccer

FC Dallas now has back-to-back wins to their name, which feels like a relief. After some low grades in Utah from the week before, we’re seeing some positives all around after the win at home.

Paes powering FC Dallas defense, enjoying challenge of MLS | The Striker

In his first season in the league, the goalkeeper enjoys squaring off with star strikers virtually every weekend.

// MLS //

Who were the best young-player performers in MLS Week 23? | MLSSoccer.com

It has been a long while coming but we’re finally seeing some of the best of Alan Velasco with FC Dallas. Saturday’s win over LA was easily one of his best games in a Dallas uniform.

Contextualizing the Timbers’ Andy Polo saga, as questions remain among fans - The Athletic

I still wonder if by the end of all of this, MLS is going to be forced to find a new owner in Portland.

Felipe Mora set to undergo season-ending knee surgery - Stumptown Footy

Speaking of the Timbers, this is a pretty big blow to their attack.