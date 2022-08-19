We’ve come to the end of another week here as FC Dallas heads into the weekend for what feels like a pretty rare Sunday game on the schedule. We’ll dive into our coverage of the game in Nashville, but first, some links.

FC Dallas vs Philadelphia Union: Highlights, stats and quote sheet - Big D Soccer

All the facts from FC Dallas’ big win over Philadelphia.

The plan works, Pax-Sebas midfield makes debut & more thoughts from FC Dallas' 1-0 win over the Philadelphia Union | The Striker

FCD did what it hoped to against Philadelphia and may start dreaming of bigger things.

Golden Boot awaits? FC Dallas star Jesus Ferreira challenging for 2022 award | MLSSoccer.com

For me, let’s just see him get the club record for scoring…then we can talk about the Golden Boot.

Establishing a culture: Bob Bradley’s vision for Toronto FC dominance | MLSSoccer.com

I still think Toronto is a long shot for the playoffs but they’ve been showing some signs that they’re going to be a pain in the ass next season to deal with.

Luchi Gonzalez to bring World Cup-level standard to San Jose: "My philosophy has evolved" | MLSSoccer.com

I really do wish Luchi the best as he has a big challenge in front of him to turn San Jose into what Dallas or Philadelphia are doing.

Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated this weekend (Week 26) | MLSSoccer.com

This will be the second-earliest playoff-clinching for LAFC in recent memory. For context, when FCD won the Shield in 2016, they only clinched a playoff spot in Week 30.

Riqui Puig, from Barcelona to LA Galaxy: “This is a league for young players” | MLSSoccer.com

Hopefully, Puig can show his talent in MLS and become a big star here.

Incoming Earthquakes coach Luchi Gonzalez hopes to balance growth with victories - The Athletic

The USMNT assistant coach explained why he chose the Earthquakes, and his long wait to take charge.

The San Jose Earthquakes choose LuchiBall | US Soccer Players

Charles Boehm looks at the San Jose Earthquakes hiring USMNT assistant and former FC Dallas head coach Luchi Gonzalez for 2023.

One stat that defines every MLS Western Conference team right now - Backheeled

I do like that stat for FC Dallas and Jesus Ferreira. But there are some very interesting ones across the conference.

Sounders continue to be cautious with Raúl Ruidíaz’s return - Sounder At Heart

Ruidíaz is in line to start his second consecutive game but is still unlikely to play a full 90 minutes. If you clicked the link above about the stat for each Western Conference team, you’ll see why this is an issue for Seattle.

LA Galaxy control their playoff destiny - LAG Confidential

The Galaxy still seems to be a team that won’t make the playoffs in the end but they could surprise us here. I just have more questions about them than answers at this point in the season.