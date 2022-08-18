FC Dallas vs Philadelphia Union: Highlights, stats and quote sheet

FC Dallas picked up a big win on Wednesday night as they downed the current Eastern Conference leaders, the Philadelphia Union 1-0.

Lineups FC Dallas — Maarten Paes; Ema Twumasi, Matt Hedges, José Martínez, Marco Farfan; Edwin Cerrillo, Paxton Pomykal, Sebastian Lletget (Nkosi Tafari – 86’); Paul Arriola (Tsiki Ntsabeleng – 90’+2’), Jesús Ferreira (Franco Jara – 82’), Alan Velasco (Nanu – 90’+2’). Substitutes not used — Jimmy Maurer, Joshué Quiñónez, Jáder Obrian, Tsiki Ntsabeleng, Beni Redžić, Kalil ElMedkhar. Philadelphia Union — Andre Blake; Nathan Harriel (Olivier Mbazio — 59’), Jakob Glenes, Jack Elliot, Kai Wagner; Jose Martínez (Paxten Aaronson – 88’); Alejandro Bedoya, Leon Flach (Jack McGlynn — 59’); Daniel Gazdag; Julián Carranza (Chris Donovan – 88’), Cory Burke (Mikael Uhre — 45’+1’). Substitutes not used — Matt Freese, Matthew Rule, Quinn Sullivan, Brandon Craig. Scoring Summary:

DAL: Jesús Ferreira (Paul Arriola, Sebastian Lletget) — 34’ Misconduct Summary:

DAL: José Martínez (caution) — 62’

PHI: Daniel Gazdag (caution) — 73’

PHI: Olivier Mbazio (caution) — 75’

DAL: Jesús Ferreira (caution) — 75’ Weather: Partly cloudy, 94˚F

Attendance: 12,479 Referee: Nima Saghafi

Assistant Referees: Jose Da Silva, Kevin Lock

Fourth official: Rubiel Vazquez

VAR: Guido Gonzales Jr.

Assistant VAR: TJ Zablocki

Head Coach Nico Estévez

On the Paul Arriola and Jesús Ferreira partnership…“It’s not just them two only, Alan Velasco and other teammates are always looking for each other. Paul (Arriola) and Jesús (Ferreira) have quite some time playing together, so they know each other off the ball as well. It’s great for us to have players like that, but adding players like Alan, (Sebastian) Lletget, Paxton (Pomykal), Tsiki (Ntsabeleng) and also Marco (Farfan) who has helped a lot tremendously. We are combining more, and all the work that we have done since the beginning of the year is starting to show. It helps us earn wins.”

On the team’s performance tonight…“Defensively we closed all the gaps and we were all joined as a unit tonight. They are a team that likes to attack from the sides and create width on the field. They send in crosses or they like to build up combining from the back. Once we closed the gap in the middle we forced them outwards and that’s where we also dominated the game. Our positioning on the field was exceptional tonight. We were very compact and we barely left them any space for them to do much. I believe that they are a team that likes to play fast and us counter-attacking makes them slow their rhythm.”

Winger Paul Arriola

On the match…“The great thing I think about where we’re at collectively as a team right now is, it’s always a team first, you know, I think the way that we play is much, much bigger than one specific player. Obviously, Jesús is such a key player for our team. Obviously, scoring so many goals for us doing a lot of things. I always talk about what he does on and off the ball. But yeah, we have guys that are hungry, obviously, we have you know, younger guys, we have Franco, who I’m sure will get another chance. And, you know, it’s just another way for us to kind of show that we’re more than just one player at FC Dallas, so it’s another challenge, but I think it’s something that we’re gonna look forward to.

On the buildup play that led to the goal…“To be honest with you it’s something we’ve been doing all year you know, it’s just part of our system. Trying to get behind the opposing team obviously, tonight it helped us a little more because we knew their full backs we’re gonna have to release. For us, it is nothing new. It just continues doing it. Often times I’m making that run and not getting the ball because the fullbacks are following me, but it’s consistent movement. Putting Seba (Sebastian Lletget) in there has helped a lot obviously, he knows exactly what to do to be a part of that and I thought Ema (Twumasi) had a tremendous game. I think our right side has really been moving in the right direction, that chemistry amongst all of us and Jesús has been great, and you have guys like Alan (Velasco) and Paxton (Pomykal) who are just dominating the left side of the field. So really, really happy with the all-around chemistry.”

Midfielder Sebastian Lletget

On the win over Philadelphia…“It’s very encouraging for this group. It boosts our confidence, it proves something we already know that we can play against the top teams and beat them. We can use our style of play and show our character. I’m super happy for the group. We got a quick turnaround with Nashville and it’s going to be another tough team.”

On starting in the midfield with Paxton Pomykal…“We honestly were waiting for it. Obviously, we’ve waited for him to get healthy again. I have played against him, I’ve played with him at national team camps and he’s a top talent. Honestly it was a joy playing with him and we just keep building on it.”

Forward Jesús Ferreira

Closing in on FC Dallas’ all-time single-season scoring record of 18 goals…“It would be an amazing feeling. I’m always trying to break records here at the club, it’s the club I watched growing up. To be able to be in the history books for the club that I love and grew up watching would be amazing.”

On what he saw before his goal…“The play before I talked to Paul (Arriola) and any time that he’s on a breakaway, the defenders always run towards their goal and leave the top of the box open. I always want to come late to support him and that’s exactly what he did. He read the play and waited for me to get there and I just took a touch and hit it.”