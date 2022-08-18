FC Dallas picked up an important win last night as they downed the Philadelphia Union. Now we head towards a Sunday night match in Nashville, but first, we have some links to get into.

// FC Dallas //

FC Dallas downs the Philadelphia Union 1-0 - Big D Soccer

The win marks the third straight at home for FC Dallas as they pick up arguably their biggest win of the season to date.

FC Dallas pushes unbeaten run to three matches with win over Philadelphia Union | The Striker

A victory against the top team in the Eastern Conference gave FCD its third consecutive match without a loss.

What's working for FC Dallas in 2022 | US Soccer Players

Jason Davis looks at the player moves FC Dallas has made before and during the 2022 season with the latest adding Sebastian Lletget.

// MLS //

MLS’ parity compared to top European soccer leagues is proving to be a weakness - The Athletic

MLS' unpredictability is a feature, not a bug, but it's one that may be damaging the league's growth potential.

Smartest moves from the Secondary Transfer Window | MLSSoccer.com

It looks like FCD gets a nice honorable mention in this one.

Charlotte FC to open new training facility, business headquarters in Spring 2023 | MLSSoccer.com

Charlotte FC are getting a new training facility next year, which should be a nice boost for them.

NYCFC suffer “unacceptable” setback as Charlotte FC dream of playoffs | MLSSoccer.com

The defending MLS champions don’t look at all like themselves here with another loss, this time at home to Charlotte.

Houston Dynamo and Dash fans can avoid the hot seat as part of PNC Stadium upgrades | The Striker

New mesh seats sound like an interesting idea in Texas. This will be a good upgrade though in Houston.

Recap: Domenico Criscito stunner salvages point for Toronto FC against New England Revolution - Waking The Red

The Reds are now unbeaten in five MLS games, recording 11 points from a possible 15.